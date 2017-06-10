|
|
» 10/06/2017, 09.38
KOREA
Pyongyang intends to reopen the Kaesong industrial complex, but without Seoul
The Seoul Unification Ministry has asked North Korea not to violate South Korean property rights. In 2004, 124 Korean companies invested in clothing and utensils production facilities, with 54,000 Northern workers. The collaboration is worth over 500 million dollars a year to Pyongyang.
|
|
