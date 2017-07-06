|
TAJIKISTAN
Rahmon says no to veil and beard, calls for respect for Tajik tradition
Tajik president says that the veil and black dresses are not in line with the country’s culture, and the beard is not a sign of religiosity. Tajiks should "love God with their hearts" and not seek to show their "righteousness" through external attributes.
