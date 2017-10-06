|
SRI LANKA
Rajapaksa’s son arrested for protesting sale of airport named after his father
The Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport was funded by a Chinese loan. It is one of the world’s least used airports, servicing just one flight a day. India would have offered US 0 million for the purchase.
|
