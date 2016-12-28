|
|
» 01/02/2017, 13.06
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Rajshahi, 13 new priests ordained. "The seminaries are full of young people"
The ordination took place in the Bonpara church in Natore. There were 40 priests and about 500 faithful. The male vocations are on the rise, as opposed to female ones. In the future the fall in births could also affect the number of calls to the religious life. Bangladeshi missionaries in China.
See also
17/07/2015 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh, encourage religious life through contact with youth
The Conference of Religious of the country organize activities to discuss the major issues and promote contact among the various religious congregations. Seminars discuss apostolic, community and spiritual life. Coordinator: "The experience of the elderly helps young people in their work."
21/02/2009 BANGLADESH
Sewing school provides tribal families with livelihood
The center was created in the 1980's. The idea came from a missionary of French origin, who during the 1960's began to create employment opportunities for women of the Garo tribe. Today, more than 100 families are able to support themselves thanks to income obtained through work at the center.
01/02/2009 VATICAN
Pope: euthanasia is a false solution to the drama of suffering
Benedict XVI stresses the value of the Day for Life, on the topic "the power of life in suffering." Thanks to Jesus, who suffered for the sake of love, human suffering has meaning. The appointment tomorrow for the Day of Consecrated Life, on which the pontiff will meet with consecrated men and women in Rome. Prayer for "many new vocations."
07/02/2010 VATICAN
Pope: Priests, men, poor and weak, transformed into fearless preachers of salvation
In the Year for Priests we must pray for priests and for those who are called to the vocation of total consecration. He recalls the Day for Life in Italy and for the "Week of life and family" in Rome. On 11 February, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes, the pope will celebrate Mass with the sick in the Basilica of St. Peter.
07/05/2014 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh Church helping "future families"
The Commission for Family life in the Diocese of Rajshahi organised a daylong seminar on reproductive health, primarily for teenagers. "In the future, they will form family, so they need to have some basic tips about reproductive health," the event's organiser said.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
27/12/2016 YEMEN - INDIA
28/12/2016 VATICAN
30/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
29/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
28/12/2016 INDIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®