02 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/02/2017, 13.06

    BANGLADESH

    Rajshahi, 13 new priests ordained. "The seminaries are full of young people"

    Sumon Corraya

    The ordination took place in the Bonpara church in Natore. There were 40 priests and about 500 faithful. The male vocations are on the rise, as opposed to female ones. In the future the fall in births could also affect the number of calls to the religious life. Bangladeshi missionaries in China.

    Natore (AsiaNews) - The Catholic Church of Bangladesh has 13 new priests. Their ordination took place on December 30 last in the Bonpara church in Natore, in the diocese of Rajshahi. Fr. Mintu Gervas Rozario, one of the newly ordained, told AsiaNews: "I received the call of God, and now my dream has come true, thanks to the help of my parents and educators. I thank them all and ask you to pray for my priestly life. "

    The priests were ordained by Msgr. Gervas Rozario, Bishop of Rajshahi, attended by 40 priests and about 500 faithful. Fr. Emmanuel Kanon Rozario, rector of the major seminary of the Holy Spirit (the only major country of the seminar), reports that "13 new consecrated will play an important role in our Catholic community."

    The priest reveals that in recent years Bangladesh has seen an increase in male vocations, in contrast to Europe and the United States. "The seminaries are full of young people - he says with enthusiasm - and a growing number of young men approach religious life".

    Many priests, he adds with satisfaction, "went abroad to do missionary work." Msgr. Rozario confirms the increase in vocations and reports that two "Chinese bishops have asked me to send Bangladesh missionaries to China ".

    On the other hand, Fr. Kanon Rozario notes that the number of religious could decrease because of family crisis and the collapse of births in the future. "Today - he says - couples are no longer having many children. This is already evident in the novitiates and houses of formation for the sisters, which are almost empty. There are no longer enough girls in the colleges".

    In this regard, during the homily Msgr. Rozario has invited Catholics to "encourage their children to pursue a religious life and save the Catholic Church".

    Bangladesh is a country with a Muslim majority. Christians are a tiny minority, about 0.6% of a total of over 160 million inhabitants. The largest community is Roman Catholic, with almost 600 thousand faithful, a cardinal, more than 1,000 sisters and about 500 priests.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Bangladesh
    Rajshahi
    Natore
    Bonpara
    13
    new
    priests
    religious
    life
    vocations
    holy
    orders











    See also

    17/07/2015 BANGLADESH
    Bangladesh, encourage religious life through contact with youth
    The Conference of Religious of the country organize activities to discuss the major issues and promote contact among the various religious congregations. Seminars discuss apostolic, community and spiritual life. Coordinator: "The experience of the elderly helps young people in their work."

    21/02/2009 BANGLADESH
    Sewing school provides tribal families with livelihood
    The center was created in the 1980's. The idea came from a missionary of French origin, who during the 1960's began to create employment opportunities for women of the Garo tribe. Today, more than 100 families are able to support themselves thanks to income obtained through work at the center.

    01/02/2009 VATICAN
    Pope: euthanasia is a false solution to the drama of suffering
    Benedict XVI stresses the value of the Day for Life, on the topic "the power of life in suffering." Thanks to Jesus, who suffered for the sake of love, human suffering has meaning. The appointment tomorrow for the Day of Consecrated Life, on which the pontiff will meet with consecrated men and women in Rome. Prayer for "many new vocations."

    07/02/2010 VATICAN
    Pope: Priests, men, poor and weak, transformed into fearless preachers of salvation
    In the Year for Priests we must pray for priests and for those who are called to the vocation of total consecration. He recalls the Day for Life in Italy and for the "Week of life and family" in Rome. On 11 February, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes, the pope will celebrate Mass with the sick in the Basilica of St. Peter.

    07/05/2014 BANGLADESH
    Bangladesh Church helping "future families"
    The Commission for Family life in the Diocese of Rajshahi organised a daylong seminar on reproductive health, primarily for teenagers. "In the future, they will form family, so they need to have some basic tips about reproductive health," the event's organiser said.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.