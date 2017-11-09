|
|
» 11/15/2017, 15.22
MYANMAR
Rakhine, Rohingya militants: 'We are thousands and well-armed'
5,000 guerrillas among the ranks of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa). Only the young Rohingya are subjected to training. Recruiting in villages started more than three years ago. Last August's actions planned for months. Residents of Muslim villages also took part in the violence. At least 150 jihadists found refuge in the 15 refugee camps at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
See also
11/09/2017 11:00:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine, government rejects the ceasefire offered by Rohingya militants
Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi's spokesman: "We do not negotiate with terrorists." The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) announces the truce until 9 October for humanitarian purposes. Army: Nearly 400 Islamic militants have been killed so far. The exodus of about 300,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh. The displaced among the ethnic groups are 30,000.
28/08/2017 18:33:00 MYANMAR
About 116 people die in anti-Rohingya violence, government blames “Bengali terrorists”
On Friday, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked military outposts in the villages of Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung. The violent clashes left 12 members of the security forces and more than a hundred of militants dead. The State Counsellor Office Information Committee told media not to use the word "insurgents". More than 4,000 non-Muslim residents (mainly Buddhists and Hindus) have been evacuated from the area. More than 2,000 Rohingya Muslims managed to reach Bangladesh, which has refused them entry.
10/10/2017 13:14:00 EU - MYANMAR
Rohingya, Brussels condemns the Burmese army and prepares targeted sanctions
European diplomacy expresses “great concern” also for Kachin and Shan minorities. The 28 EU states confirm their support for an embargo on arms and equipment. Brussels recognizes the little influence of Aung San Suu Kyi on the powerful Tatmadaw.
26/09/2017 10:00:00 UN - MYANMAR
Myanmar at the UN General Assembly: 'No ethnic cleansing or genocide in Rakhine'
The Burmese ambassador: "The issue is extremely complex." Member States and the international community call for "objective and impartial" analysis. The "fear factor" and the "burnt earth tactics" adopted by terrorists are the reasons for the Rohingya exodus. The government's priority is the resolution of the humanitarian emergency. Assistance programs for displaced people in collaboration with the Red Cross.
30/08/2017 14:39:00 MYANMAR
Cities held by “Bengali terrorists”, i.e. Rohingya, retaken
For military authorities, the terrorists want to “get their own territory”. More than a hundred people have died in the violence with more than 10,000 forced to flee. About 4,000 Rohingya are stranded at the border with Bangladesh. According to the government, members of some international NGOs are involved with the militants.
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
13/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
Saad Hariri’s interview tears confirm the doubts of the Lebanese
Pierre Balanian
13/11/2017 PAKISTAN
11/11/2017 IRAN - USA - UN
10/11/2017 VATICAN
11/11/2017 SRI LANKA
Colombo, environmental protection: Catholic and Buddhist girls clean up a beach
Melani Manel Perera
09/11/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®