» 09/25/2017, 17.39
MYANMAR
Rakhine: Military accuse Rohingya for mass grave with 28 dead Hindus
The bodies of 20 women and eight men, including six boys under 10, were found. For the military, they were “cruelly and violently killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists. About 30,000 displaced Hindus and Buddhists are in refugee camps. They say the United Nations and foreign organisations help only Rohingya Muslims. The exodus towards Bangladesh has slowed down, but thousands are still stuck in Myanmar.
