» 09/22/2017, 10.11
INDIA
Ranchi, minorities plan united protest against the anti-conversion law
The event will take place tomorrow, September 23rd. There will be Christian, Muslim, Sikh and some Hindus. The goal is to denounce the repression of freedom of religion. In August, Jharkhand became the ninth state of India to approve a norm punishing conversions to cultures other than Hinduism.
See also
13/06/2006 INDIA
Rajasthan nationalists present anti-conversion bill again
The bill had been sent back to Parliament without the governor's signature; she asked that it be submitted to the President's attention, because "it seems to affect people's fundamental right of religious freedom". The bishop of Jaipur told AsiaNews: "We pray that God may enlighten those who must decide about such an act."
20/05/2006 INDIA
Rajasthan governor refuses to sign anti-conversion bill
The State's religious minorities have welcomed the decision with "joy and gratitude", but Nationalist Hindus say: "She was obliged to sign the decree; this is an insult to democracy".
25/05/2006 INDIA
Government "should publish data on conversions and anti-Christian attacks"
The proposal came from the country's largest associations of lay Catholics. "Only then will state governments show their good faith in threatening minorities with anti-conversion laws".
16/03/2005 INDIA
Hindu fundamentalists attack Christian preachers in Rajasthan
Christian minority opposes anti-conversion bill planned by the BJP-dominated state government. Rajasthan Home Minister says bill would "curtail" missionaries' attempts to convert people.
23/08/2011 NEPAL
Catholic Church in Nepal: anti-conversion laws are unconstitutional
Sections of the new penal code that violate religious freedom translated into English. The purpose is to stir up public opinion to pressure the government. International standards on Civil and Political Rights signed by the authorities after the fall of the Hindu monarchy, violated.
|
|
