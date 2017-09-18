|
|
» 09/25/2017, 10.00
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Ranchi: 5,000 protest against the anti-conversion law and the lands
Catholics, Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims demonstrated against the Jharkhand Freedom Religious Bill 2017 and the Land Acquisition Act 2013 amendments, the rule that protected tribal lands. Now these lands will be sold out to the best bidder. The anti-conversion law "used to divert attention" from economic interests.
See also
06/03/2017 14:16:00 INDIA
Card. Toppo: No to the law which deprives tribal lands
The Archbishop of Ranchi led a delegation of Christians to governor of Jharkhand which passed the amendments on the use of land. Eliminated the restriction that prevented the State and individuals to buy land. In the event of economic difficulties, the tribals would sell the properties to the highest bidder.
02/08/2017 12:56:00 INDIA
Jharkhand, new anti-conversion law. Card Toppo: There are no forced conversions
Conversions made by force or under coercion for material gain forbidden. Penalty up to three years in jail and 50,000 fine rupees; Bigger penalties if you try to convert young girls or tribal women. Over the past 10 years, in Jharkhand, the Hindu population has grown by 21%; Christians by 29.7%, Muslims by 28.4%. For Hindu nationalists, there are "forces that trying to destroy society which has indulged conversions for too long." Pro-tribal party critical. Sobering Muslim response. Card. Toppo: We are free people. No one can force another to convert.
28/09/2006 INDIA
Indian bishops: No to Gujarat anti-conversion law
Bishops of the western state have described as "unconstitutional and discriminatory" amendments approved by the state parliament. They explain that conversion is a personal grace, in which earthly power should not interfere.
02/06/2005 INDIA
Catholic priest arrested for pedophilia in a Hindu fundamentalist plot
Hindus want to stop Tribals from getting a Catholic education so as to better control them, says the Bishop of Amravati. Government and press are abetting the whole thing. "The authorities should wake up; such episodes are the seed of a great tragedy", says human rights activist.
23/08/2011 NEPAL
Catholic Church in Nepal: anti-conversion laws are unconstitutional
Sections of the new penal code that violate religious freedom translated into English. The purpose is to stir up public opinion to pressure the government. International standards on Civil and Political Rights signed by the authorities after the fall of the Hindu monarchy, violated.
|
