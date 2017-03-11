|
|
» 11/03/2017, 20.06
BANGLADESH – VATICAN
Registration, buses and prayers: Bangladesh prepares to welcome the pope
Pope Francis will be in Dhaka from 30 November to 2 December 2017. Parishes are registering pilgrims. The organisation is handled by a central committee, plus twenty local and eight diocesan committees. Catholics in the north are sorry that the visit does not include a stop in the northern dioceses.
See also
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
30/10/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
A Muslim defends the cross of John Paul II that the state wants to remove
Kamel Abderrahmani
30/10/2017 INDIA
28/10/2017 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
Mathias Hariyadi
30/10/2017 SOUTH KOREA " CHINA
30/10/2017 IRAQ
29/10/2017 VATICAN
01/11/2017 VATICAN
31/10/2017 VATICAN
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
28/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®