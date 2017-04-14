|
|
» 04/18/2017, 13.34
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Religious leaders make an appeal in favour of democracy in Jakarta’s gubernatorial election
Seven religious organisations take part in a joint press conference to encourage voters to exercise their rights and respect the outcome of tomorrow's election. During the election campaign, religion was used and manipulated by Islamic extremist groups.
See also
13/03/2017 15:03:00 INDONESIA
Muslim supporters of Christian governor denied funeral
Banners and notices have been displayed in several Jakarta mosques. Police are investigating the matter. Concerned, Religious Affairs minister calls refusals “unislamic”." The election campaign was marked by acts of intolerance by Islamists against Ahok and his supporters. Tensions are building ahead of the second round of voting in April. Moderate Muslims react.
06/06/2016 11:41:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta Governor: Headscarf not mandatory in schools
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian, has spoken to 1700 principals of the metropolis, announcing students are free choose what clothes to wear: "Muslims cannot force everyone else to follow their precepts".
20/07/2015 INDONESIA – ISLAM
Jakarta governor defends the right of Ahmadis to freedom of worship
A Christian of Sino-Indonesian heritage, Ahok slammed recent attacks against the minority in the capital. On 10 July, Islamic extremist groups disrupted a prayer service in a place of worship they were able to shut down. For the governor, the principle of religious freedom applies to everyone. Indonesia "was not born under the tyranny" of the majority, "but based on the Constitution”.
27/03/2017 09:14:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta: incitement to hatred, the most common online crime in 2016
The authorities conducted 199 investigations. The victims targeted for ethnic and religious reasons. Religious and conservative groups increasingly active as vigilantes. The case of the Christian governor is an example of this trend.
19/11/2014 INDONESIA
As Ahok, a Christian and ethnic Chinese, becomes the first non-Muslim to lead Jakarta, Islamists rage
In a break with tradition, Tjahaja Basuki Purnama was sworn in today by President Jokowi, his predecessor as Jakarta governor, at the Presidential Palace, and not by the Home Affairs Ministry. Extremist groups call for the ouster of the new governor. Thousands of police have been deployed to enforce security.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
13/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
16/04/2017 VATICAN
14/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Shafique Khokhar e Kamran Chaudhry
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
16/04/2017 VATICAN
13/04/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®