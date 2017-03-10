|
|
» 10/03/2017, 12.52
INDIA
Remembering Gandhi in Bhopal at Interfaith prayer for 'Unity in Diversity'
The Commission for Dialogue and Ecumenism is behind the initiative, which drew about 500 people. In addition to Archbishop Cornelio, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Protestant leaders attended the event. The goal was to stress harmony and peace despite the climate of intolerance against Christians.
See also
18/11/2008 INDIA
India state elections: ten Christians running for office in Madhya Pradesh
BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh begins voting on 27 November. Some Christians are running as candidates in a number of parties.
12/02/2008 INDIA
Andhra Pradesh to provide financial aid to Christian pilgrims going to Holy Land
Opposition slams proposal. Catholic leaders are grateful but note there are more pressing issues to deal with like financial assistance to schools, which has not been given yet.
19/09/2008 INDIA
Hindu radicals set fire to Jabalpur cathedral, threaten new attacks in Madhya Pradesh
Dharm Raksha Sena groups dare parish priest to stop their action. More destruction is planned. Violence is tied to BJP election campaign. Gathering is to take place tomorrow, bringing Christians, Muslims, Sikhs and moderate Hindus together in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).
26/07/2005 INDIA
Hindu extremists slander the Church but send their children to Church-run schools
False charges of "forced conversions" are levelled at a Catholic priest. For the local bishop, this is a plot by Hindu extremists, backed by the state government that provides the legal instruments. Behind it, there is an attempt by extremists to get free access to high-status Catholic schools.
07/06/2006 INDIA
Press conference on anti-Christian violence disrupted by Hindu activists
A group of men forced their way into the conference room shouting and thrashing the place. The two women raped on May 28 for not abjuring Christianity were present at the press conference.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
27/09/2017 CHINA
26/09/2017 SYRIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®