03 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/03/2017, 12.52

    INDIA

    Remembering Gandhi in Bhopal at Interfaith prayer for 'Unity in Diversity'



    The Commission for Dialogue and Ecumenism is behind the initiative, which drew about 500 people. In addition to Archbishop Cornelio, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Protestant leaders attended the event. The goal was to stress harmony and peace despite the climate of intolerance against Christians.

    Bhopal (AsiaNews) – The Archdiocese of Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) held an interreligious prayer yesterday with leaders and believers of other religions on the Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. The goal was to send a clear message of unity within diversity.

    The event was organised by the diocese’s Commission for dialogue and ecumenism, and comes at a crucial time for Christians in Madhya Pradesh, especially after recent episodes of intolerance against them due to accusations of forced conversions.

    Mgr Leo Cornelio, archbishop of Bhopal, called on everyone to "raise all our hearts and minds together to build a nation, burying the caste system. [...] we need to become aware of our origin and the purpose of our existence [is] to promote peace and harmony in our country."

    The meeting began with a moment of silence, followed by a procession that went from the Church of the Assumption to the pastoral centre where representatives of various religions offered a floral tribute to the Mahatma.

    Archbishop Cornelio represented Catholics, Haji Mohd Haroon represented Muslims, Sardar Dileep Singh represented Sikhs, Acharya Krishna Kumar Dubey represented Hindus, Rev C.P. Singh represented Protestants, and Bhante Rahul Putra represented Buddhists.

    An anti-conversion law has existed in Madhya Pradesh since 1968. In September the state government decided to close a Catholic college that offered free accommodations to poor students.

    In June, Sister Bina Joseph, a member of the Carmelite congregation of St Theresa (CSST), was arrested and charged with kidnapping minors and forced conversions because she was just travelling with four tribal girls.

    In May, more Christians were detained and charged with trying to forcibly convert a group of children, when in fact all they were doing was taking them to a summer camp with the consent of their parents.

    Those who attended the prayer meeting offered prayers for harmony between religions, national unity, the prime minister and his government, the judiciary, the president of India, women’s security, the spiritual and social uplifting of children and young people, peace in families, better conditions for the poor, and the end of terrorism. (NC)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    bhopal
    archdiocese
    gandhi
    birthday
    intolerance
    cornelio
    interfaith prayer
    religious leaders
    madhya pradesh











    See also

    18/11/2008 INDIA
    India state elections: ten Christians running for office in Madhya Pradesh
    BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh begins voting on 27 November. Some Christians are running as candidates in a number of parties.

    12/02/2008 INDIA
    Andhra Pradesh to provide financial aid to Christian pilgrims going to Holy Land
    Opposition slams proposal. Catholic leaders are grateful but note there are more pressing issues to deal with like financial assistance to schools, which has not been given yet.

    19/09/2008 INDIA
    Hindu radicals set fire to Jabalpur cathedral, threaten new attacks in Madhya Pradesh
    Dharm Raksha Sena groups dare parish priest to stop their action. More destruction is planned. Violence is tied to BJP election campaign. Gathering is to take place tomorrow, bringing Christians, Muslims, Sikhs and moderate Hindus together in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

    26/07/2005 INDIA
    Hindu extremists slander the Church but send their children to Church-run schools
    False charges of "forced conversions" are levelled at a Catholic priest. For the local bishop, this is a plot by Hindu extremists, backed by the state government that provides the legal instruments. Behind it, there is an attempt by extremists to get free access to high-status Catholic schools.

    07/06/2006 INDIA
    Press conference on anti-Christian violence disrupted by Hindu activists
    A group of men forced their way into the conference room shouting and thrashing the place. The two women raped on May 28 for not abjuring Christianity were present at the press conference.



    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.