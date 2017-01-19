26 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/26/2017, 09.21

    INDIA

    Republic Day in India: separatists detonate nine bombs in Assam and Manipur



    The bombs claimed by the United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent, which is fighting for the independence of the states of the Northeast. There were no casualties or damage, but the explosion could have caused a massacre. In Assam, a bomb detonated shortly after the passage of children.

     

    New Delhi (AsiaNews) - This morning, a separatist militant group detonated several bombs in the states of Assam and Manipur, while India celebrates Republic Day. The devices, seven in Assam and two in Manipur, have not caused damage to property or victims and injured. The act was claimed by the United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent (Ulfa-I), which has been fighting for the independence of states in northeast India for decades.

    The sequence of explosions, all around 8 am (local time), suggests a well-organized plan. In Assam, three explosions occurred in Charaideo district, two in that of Sivasagar and Dibrugarh and Tinsukia respectively. Police report that they were IEDs, but they could have caused a massacre, especially in the Dibrugarh district where the bomb exploded shortly after the passage of school students marching in the parade. In Manipur, the two bombs exploded in Imphal East district, one of which is close to the state college.

    Before the serial blasts, Paresh Baruah, the head of one of the factions of the separatist group, had called some television channels and announced protests against the celebrations for Republic Day. He, who probably is hiding in Myanmar, warned viewers not to participate in parades and not crowd the public places.

    Other separatist groups have announced a boycott of the celebrations. In a joint statement, they said: " “As India’s celebration of Republic Day is a stark reminder of the colonization of the region by India, we ought to dissociate ourselves from it. We, the fraternal organizations, have decided that the region should collectively boycott the Indian Republic Day,”.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India bombs Republic
    Day Assam Manipur separatist
    group United
    Liberation
    Front
    of
    Assam











    See also

    26/05/2007 INDIA
    Assam: ULFA militants kill again
    Members of the United Liberation Front of Assam kill Rohini Gogoi, a teacher in a Hindi-language school. The group has been fighting for an independent Assam since 1979. In the last few months it has killed more than 70 Hindi-speaking migrants.

    13/06/2006 INDIA
    Fresh wave of terrorism kills eight people in last five days in Assam
    Latest victim dies in market bomb attack. For police responsibility lays with secessionist United Liberation Front of Assam.

    03/11/2008 INDIA
    In Assam terrorism rooted in ethnic problems and unemployment
    Fr V M Thomas, a Salesian priest and executive director of the Don Bosco Institute in Guwahati, explains the reasons behind the escalating violence and the explosions. Last Thursday’s blasts also hit Christians.

    09/01/2007 INDIA
    Politicians and the military, the real culprits in migrants’ massacre in Assam
    Priest in Diphu analysises migrants’ massacre by Assamese separatist insurgents for AsiaNews. The 62 victims were easy target for a guerrila movement that is manipulated.

    01/10/2007 INDIA
    Assamese rebels celebrate Gandhi Day in blood
    At least six people die and 30 are injured in three bomb blasts, two days before India celebrates Gandhi’s birthday. ULFA secessionist rebels are blamed. Catholic sources say people are tired after 28 years of conflict and want peace.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.