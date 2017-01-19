|
|
» 01/26/2017, 09.21
INDIA
Republic Day in India: separatists detonate nine bombs in Assam and Manipur
The bombs claimed by the United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent, which is fighting for the independence of the states of the Northeast. There were no casualties or damage, but the explosion could have caused a massacre. In Assam, a bomb detonated shortly after the passage of children.
See also
26/05/2007 INDIA
Assam: ULFA militants kill again
Members of the United Liberation Front of Assam kill Rohini Gogoi, a teacher in a Hindi-language school. The group has been fighting for an independent Assam since 1979. In the last few months it has killed more than 70 Hindi-speaking migrants.
13/06/2006 INDIA
Fresh wave of terrorism kills eight people in last five days in Assam
Latest victim dies in market bomb attack. For police responsibility lays with secessionist United Liberation Front of Assam.
03/11/2008 INDIA
In Assam terrorism rooted in ethnic problems and unemployment
Fr V M Thomas, a Salesian priest and executive director of the Don Bosco Institute in Guwahati, explains the reasons behind the escalating violence and the explosions. Last Thursday’s blasts also hit Christians.
09/01/2007 INDIA
Politicians and the military, the real culprits in migrants’ massacre in Assam
Priest in Diphu analysises migrants’ massacre by Assamese separatist insurgents for AsiaNews. The 62 victims were easy target for a guerrila movement that is manipulated.
01/10/2007 INDIA
Assamese rebels celebrate Gandhi Day in blood
At least six people die and 30 are injured in three bomb blasts, two days before India celebrates Gandhi’s birthday. ULFA secessionist rebels are blamed. Catholic sources say people are tired after 28 years of conflict and want peace.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
21/01/2017 VATICAN - USA
23/01/2017 INDIA - YEMEN
20/01/2017 CHINA - UNITED STATES
19/01/2017 VATICAN
19/01/2017 INDONESIA
21/01/2017 PAKISTAN
21/01/2017 VATICAN
21/01/2017 INDIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®