» 09/29/2017, 09.49
IRAQ - SYRIA
Return of "spectre " of al Baghdadi with a call for Isis to resist
In an audio recording the Islamic State leader calls for attacks on infidels and their "media centers". He celebrates the blood shed in Mosul, Sirte, Raqqa, Ramadi and Hama. Russia, the United States, Iran and their allies are main targets. US Experts: There are no reasons to doubt the authenticity. But the fate of the Caliph remains unknown.
See also
23/09/2016 14:52:00 SYRIA
Aleppo: al Nusra Front leader calls for jihadi unity ahead of decisive battle
Mufti Al Muhaysini addresses jihadi fighters across Syria, calling for "unity, organisation and rapprochement" based on the "general fundamentals of Islam." A sworn enemy of the Islamic State, the qur‘anic judge has tried to ingratiate himself with the likes of Shia Hezbollah. However, his unifying language has not convinced any jihadi groups.
03/11/2016 09:03:00 IRAQ - SYRIA
Daesh, mortal enemy of civilization, Christianity and non Wahhabi Islam
Mesopotamia, the cradle of civilization, has been devastated and looted of its archaeological and religious treasures. The obscurantist ideology of the Islamic State have squandered a patrimony of humanity. Behind the jihadist madness a flourishing black market in goods and archaeological finds. Task of all humanity to rid itself of this evil.
01/09/2017 14:12:00 IRAQ - SYRIA
Child-slaves in Daesh's hell (Photo)
The personal stories of girls and boys who were freed or fled from Telaafar. Sold and resold, treated as slaves, as sexual objects; trained to slit throats and use weapons; enlisted as child-soldiers. Others remain in Daesh's hands.
11/08/2017 11:32:00 SYRIA - IRAQ – UNITED NATIONS
UN report: Islamic State threat remains despite military blows
The jihadist group continues to "motivate and enable" global attacks and funnel funds to supporters. Growing attacks in Europe and Asia confirm demonstrate that Isis is an international threat. Special care should be given to radicalized minors returning home after undergoing advanced IS training.
09/05/2016 09:19:00 IRAQ - SYRIA
UN: Over 50 mass graves found in areas taken from Islamic State control
United Nations special envoy, Jan Kubi, speaks of "evidence of heinous crimes" committed by jihadi militias. Daesh cannot be just "militarily" eradicated, instead "the root causes" of violence needs to be addressed. Humanitarian crisis in the country worsens with at least 10 million people depending on aid.
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
