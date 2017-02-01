|
|
» 02/07/2017, 13.39
CHINA
Richard Madsen: The "Chinese dream" of Xi Jinping passes through control over religions - Part Five
The nationalist idea of Xi Jinping is close to that of Donald Trump ( "make a great new China", "make America great again"). The faithful of the religions have an opportunity to change society, but beginning from their personal environments. Chinese nationalism clashes with globalization and international relations.
See also
03/02/2017 14:18:00 CHINA
Richard Madsen: Creative Chinese Christians are beyond the control of the Patriotic Association (Part Three)
Rigid control is fomenting a backlash from the underground community. These are organized in many ways and are not "enemies" of the government a priori, indeed they collaborate in social development. The help of the communities to stabilize marriages is viewed in a positive way by the state. The new regulations on religious activities launched by Xi Jinping are perhaps doomed to failure.
06/02/2017 10:17:00 CHINA
Richard Madsen: China is a religious country. 85% have some belief - Part Four
People are led to believe by social insecurity and political. Many Communist Party members live their faith in secret, even though they are forbidden. The government emphasizes its stability because instead there is a potential instability and the people are very worried. The considerations of Prof. Madsen, a sociologist of religions at the University of San Diego.
02/02/2017 14:02:00 CHINA
Richard Madsen: Chinese Christians persecuted by Party Nationalism (Part Two)
With the fall of Marxism-Leninism, the Party seeks to gain acceptance as the defender of the glorious Han culture. Christianity and Islam branded as "foreign religions." Bonds with the universal Church viewed with suspicion as "a covenant to the bring the Chinese government down". Persecution in Zhejiang.
01/02/2017 12:56:00 CHINA
Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
25/04/2016 15:17:00 CHINA
Xi Jinping warns against "foreign infiltration" in religions
Speaking at high-level conference last week, China’s top leader underscores the fact that religion remains a matter of “state security” and “national unity”. Sinicisation and the party’s religious policy remain the same.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
03/02/2017 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®