» 12/29/2016, 09.56
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Rift deepens between (outgoing) US administration and Israel over settlements
Kerry said in his last speech that the two-state solution "is the only way to peace." And the settlements are "a threat". Netanyahu replies: "prejudiced" speech and "unbalanced words ". President elect Trump on Twitter: "Israel hold on." The Jerusalem municipality has postponed the vote for the go-ahead for 492 new homes in the east.
See also
23/12/2016 09:11:00 EGYPT-US-UN
UN resolution on Israel and the settlements postponed after Trump intervention
A draft submitted by Egypt, was withdrawn the next day. US President-elect, not yet in office, imposed US veto.
17/11/2016 13:06:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Jerusalem, law legalizing the seizure of Palestinians land
Knesset approves the first reading of the far right norm that would legalize the seizure of private Palestinian land. For the final vote an absolute majority is needed. Peace Now: Netanyahu is "focused on internal power struggle." Bernard Sabella: " European interventions and unity among Palestinians essential ". Doubts about Trump and US policies. The sunsets on the project of "two peoples, two states."
15/11/2016 18:45:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Amona affair and settlement policy to determine the future of the Netanyahu government
Israel’s Supreme Court orders the dismantlement of an outpost northeast of Ramallah by 25 December. Right-wing cabinet members call on residents to resist and approve bill to legalise the outpost retrospectively. Thousands of people are said to be ready to “defend” it. Palestinians turn to international law and announce recourse to the UN.
06/12/2016 12:53:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel, the Knesset set to legalize settlements and outposts in the Occupied Territories
Draft norm that legalizes houses and settlements, in violation of international law, approved. Three more votes needed for entry into force. Main supporters include Bennet. B'Tselem study shows the dynamics of expropriation of land and denounces the frustration of the Palestinians. "Distorted" interpretation the law
09/12/2004 PALESTINE
Majority of Palestinians opposes anti-Israeli violence
