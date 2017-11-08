|
LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh, Hariri meets Maronite Patriarch and promises he will soon return to Lebanon
The historic visit of Card. Raï to Saudi Arabia, where he met King Salman and the hereditary prince. Commenting on his meeting with the former premier, he emphasizes that he understands the "motives" for his resignation. Emphasis placed on the common commitment to peace in the region and the fight against terrorism, together with the historic "friendship" between the two countries.
