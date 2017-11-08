15 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/15/2017, 10.11

    LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA

    Riyadh, Hariri meets Maronite Patriarch and promises he will soon return to Lebanon



    The historic visit of Card. Raï to Saudi Arabia, where he met King Salman and the hereditary prince. Commenting on his meeting with the former premier, he emphasizes that he understands the "motives" for his resignation. Emphasis placed on the common commitment to peace in the region and the fight against terrorism, together with the historic "friendship" between the two countries.

    Beirut (AsiaNews) - Regional politics and terrorism, interreligious dialogue and Lebanese issues were at the center of Maronite Patriarch Bechara Raï ‘s recent trip to Riyadh, the first historic visit of a Christian leader to the Saudi kingdom. Over two days Cardinal Raï met King Salman, hereditary prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mbs) and former Lebanese premier Saad Hariri, who assured that "within the next two days" he will return to Lebanon.

    The Cardinal's official meetings were held in the presence of Christian delegates - the two bishops Boulos Matar and Paul Abdelsater - and four Saudi ministers. Although picked up by the local and international press, there was little media coverage, or information on what emerged from the fact-to-face meetings. In fact the Saudi authorities only provided official information to a single Western agency and to the Saudi official state news agency SPA.

    At the end of the trip, the Maronite patriarch chose not to go into detail about the results of the meetings that were, overall, short (23 minutes with King Salman). He expanded further on the case of Hariri's resignation, which he claimed to understand "the motives", thus pointing to - without specifying it - the patriarch's hostility to Iranian and Hezbollah maneuvers in the country denounced by the premier.

    "I am absolutely convinced of the reasons behind this decision and aware that Prime Minister Hariri will discuss this with the President of the Republic and the Parliament, as well as with the various political forces" on his return to Beirut . Last night the cardinal landed in the capital of Lebanon but has already left for the Vatican, where he is also due to meet Pope Francis.

    In his meeting with King Salman and Mbs, he reaffirmed Lebanon's position of neutrality, reciprocated by a "hymn of love" to the country by Saudi leaders who appreciate a hospitable, pluralistic country open to all peoples ". The hope is that Lebanon can return to its former glory.

    "Saudi-Lebanese relations will not be undermined," he added, though they have gone through a "difficult phase". Added to these discussions were those on interreligious dialogue and the importance of a policy of moderation in a region wounded by  confessional extremism. Finally Card. Raï and King Salman finally discussed the "importance of the role of different religions and cultures for the promotion of values ​​such as tolerance, rejection of violence, extremism and terrorism", in addition to the common effort towards peace.

    The visit of Patriarch Rai came at a special moment in the recent history of Saudi Arabia. From internal repression against (possible) opponents launched by hereditary prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mbs) culminating in the wave of recent arrests to open confrontation with Iran, Mbs has embarked on increasingly aggressive policies that are characterizing his mandate. Recently, the long Saudi hand has also reached Beirut - considered hostile to (allegedly) attacks by the Hezbollah Lebanese Shiite - and causing the resignation of Saad Hariri.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    03/08/2005 LEBANON  SAUDI ARABIA
    Bishops and Patriarchs send their best wishes to King Abdullah and mourn King Fahd


    07/11/2017 17:54:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
    Hariri's resignation calls into question Card Rahi’s visit to Riyadh

    The “head of the Maronite Church is convinced that pressure was put on the prime minister to resign,” says one source. The cardinal is outraged about the way in which the resignation was announced and has not tried to hide it.



    06/11/2017 18:49:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
    Saad Hariri resigns as the Iranian-Saudi tsunami reaches Lebanon’s coast

    Prime Minister Hariri announced his resignation in Riyadh. Like a hostage, he thanked his kidnappers and explained the conditions for his release. He is in a hotel along with dozens of detained Saudi politicians and businessmen. The crisis with Iran and the balance of power in the region are at stake. President Aoun will now have the arduous task of managing the transition.



    27/03/2007 SAUDI ARABIA – ARAB LEAGUE
    Some positive moves from Riyadh summit for Israel, not for Lebanon
    The Arab League summit opens tomorrow as acceptance for Saudi peace plan increases. UN secretary general is expected. Lebanon will be represented by two delegations, a remarkable sign of the country’s division. Iraq might announce new steps on the path of national reconciliation.

    26/01/2006 LEBANON  USA
    Hariri in US, to see Bush tomorrow
    The meeting will focus on Lebanese crisis. Nabih Berri levels harsh criticism at the government. Prime Minister Siniora will be in Amman tomorrow then fly to Cairo.
    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.