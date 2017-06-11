|
|
» 11/06/2017, 11.41
SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh, bin Salman consolidates power by arresting dozens of princes and ministers
The heir to the throne has led one of the most impressive purges against the Kingdom’s political and entrepreneurial class. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the richest person in the Arab world, also targeted. Charges of corruption . The long Saudi hand behind the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri.


