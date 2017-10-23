|
|
» 10/30/2017, 10.22
SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh, stadium doors open to Saudi women
The prince's gentle revolution continues. After permission to drive, women will now be able to attend sports events as well. In vigour from 2018 will include stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Restaurants, cafes and monitors will be set up in spaces reserved for men only.
|
