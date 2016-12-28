|
Geographic areas
|
» 01/04/2017, 11.03
SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh, strike against non-payment of salaries: immigrants arrested and flogged
A Saudi court has imposed four months in prison and 300 lashes for damage to public property. Nationality of convicted immigrants unknown. The workers were employees of construction giants Binladin Group and Saudi Oger. Behind the crisis, the collapse of revenue in the oil industry, which has had an impact on the state budget.
|
|
Books
