» 04/24/2017, 13.24
BANGLADESH - SAUDI ARABIA
Sumon Corraya
Riyadh donates 10.8 billion euros to 560 mosques in Bangladesh: Muslims split
The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Saudi king last year. The mosques will teach lessons to more than 150,000 children. They will have a daily capacity of more than 450,000 men and 30,000 women. "Imams must be controlled." "These mosques will not teach true Islam. People will learn extremism. "
