02 November 2017
    MYANMAR

    Rohingya, Aung San Suu Kyi's first visit to Rakhine



    The Lady will visit Maungdaw and Buthidaung. The Democratic leader accompanied by Zaw Zaw, an important figure in the projects for the development and reconstruction of the region. Meeting with young people from local ethnic groups.

    Sittwe (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi this morning visited Rakhine's western state. It is her first official visit to the theater of recent ethnic violence that caused the exodus of more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh. "The State Advisor [her official title] is now in Sittwe and will also go to Maungdaw and Buthidaung. It will be a day trip, "government spokesman Zaw Htay told the press.

    Aung San Suu Kyi is accompanied by Zaw Zaw, a major Burmese businessman who plays a prominent role in government-led projects for the development and reconstruction of the region on this unexpected journey. He is one of the financiers of the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine  (Uehrd), an initiative led by Democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, under which the Naypyitaw's government is committed to implementing the guidelines of the Consultative Commission conducted by Kofi Annan.

    Aung San Suu Kyi has entrusted the government with three main tasks: repatriation and aid for those who fled to Bangladesh; resettlement and rehabilitation of returnees, regardless of their race and religion; the promotion of peace and development in the region. In this regard, through spokesman Zaw Htay yesterday, the Burmese government accused Bangladesh of delaying the start of the Rohingya repatriation process, since Dhaka has not yet provided an official list of refugees.

    The government's humanitarian assistance plans were discussed during the 30-minute meeting that the Democratic leader held in Sittwe with young representatives of Arakanesi, Mro, Khami and Diagnet ethnic groups. After the meeting, Aung San Suu Kyi went to the municipalities of Buthidaung and Maungdaw, the epicenter of the clashes of 25 August. Local sources report that the Lady will also meet members of the Rohingya community.
