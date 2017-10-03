|
EU - MYANMAR
Rohingya, Brussels condemns the Burmese army and prepares targeted sanctions
European diplomacy expresses “great concern” also for Kachin and Shan minorities. The 28 EU states confirm their support for an embargo on arms and equipment. Brussels recognizes the little influence of Aung San Suu Kyi on the powerful Tatmadaw.
04/10/2017 12:40:00 MYANMAR
Diplomats visit Rakhine, condemn violence, support Aung San Suu Kyi
The delegation calls for full media and humanitarian access to conflict areas and an investigation by UN experts on human rights violations by the military. They call for the urgent implementation of Kofi Annan's report.
11/09/2017 11:00:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine, government rejects the ceasefire offered by Rohingya militants
Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi's spokesman: "We do not negotiate with terrorists." The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) announces the truce until 9 October for humanitarian purposes. Army: Nearly 400 Islamic militants have been killed so far. The exodus of about 300,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh. The displaced among the ethnic groups are 30,000.
29/04/2015 MYANMAR
Rakhine: hundreds of civilians flee fighting between Burmese and Arakan forces
The state has been the scene of violence between Burmese Buddhists and Muslim Rohingya. At least 300 people hastily fled the village Pyingso, in western Myanmar. Activists denounce the lack of food and resources for displaced people. The government’s peace plan now appears in jeopardy.
10/02/2017 19:08:00 MYANMAR
The "new" Myanmar is hostage to the military and ethnic and sectarian divisions
In Kachin State, a Christian nurse is raped and murdered. China and Myanmar discuss security along the latter’s northern border. International media coverage focuses on the persecution of the country’s Muslim minority. Sources tell AsiaNews that violence against "various religions and ethnic groups" tends to be obscured by that against the Rohingya. Social and political factors are at play.
03/10/2017 17:01:00 MYANMAR
Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
|
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
