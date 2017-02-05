02 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 05/02/2017, 12.05

    MYANMAR - BANGLADESH - CHINA

    Rohingya crisis, Myanmar rejects the Chinese mediation offer



    Naypyidaw does not want external interference in the resolution of the dispute concerning the Muslim minority inside. Spokesperson Aung San Suu Kyi: "We will resolve the issue bilaterally". Beijing’s interest masks the construction of a $ 1.5 billion oil pipeline.

    Yangon (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The government of majority Buddhist Myanmar has rejected the mediation offer with Bangladesh advanced by Beijing to resolve the ongoing issue of the Muslim Rohingya minority.

    A spokeswoman for Naypyidaw's executive says it does not want external influences, or the powerful Chinese neighbor's intervention to resolve one of the biggest domestic problems in the country, involving the same Nobel Laureate and current Foreign Minister and Government Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

    In recent months, violent clashes have increased between the Myanmar military and what they call "a militant group of Muslim Rohingya" in Rakhine State. The Rohingya are a Muslim group of just over one million people, originally from Bangladesh who live mostly in refugee camps scattered across Myanmar. The latter has refused to grant them citizenship.

    Since early last October, at least 90 people have been killed and about 34,000 have been displaced. Meanwhile, the military continue to go from village to village to clear the territory of rebel elements. The Rohingya have complained of summary executions, arbitrary arrests, rapes, houses torched in a what the government has called “clearance operations” intended to strike those who have attacked Myanmar security forces.

    In recent days, China offered itself as a mediator between Myanmar and Bangladesh, while tens of thousands of people continue to live in critical conditions in refugee camps near the border between the two countries. So far Naypyidaw and Dhaka have not reached an agreement on the management and care of the Muslim minority.

    Zaw Htay, spokesperson for the Cabinet of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, stressed that "Myanmar and Bangladesh are already trying to solve the Rakhine question." The Burmese government's policy, he added, is to "resolve this issue bilaterally between Myanmar and Bangladesh" without external interference or third-party intervention.

    "We can understand China's offer for mediation," the spokesman concludes, "because it has interests in the region, starting with the Kyaukphyu pipeline. However, as I said in the past, our idea is to settle the dispute between us."

    In short, the Burmese government responds to Beijing's offerings just as China responds to foreign powers when interests or issues are at stake – such Tibetan Buddhism or controversy in the eastern and southern China Sea -  by means of the principle of non-external interference.

    In this case, Beijing intends to intervene not out of humanitarian concern, but out a mere economic and commercial interest. There is the pipeline linking the harbor town of Kyaukphyu, in the bay of Bengal, with the city of Kunming, capital of the Yunnan province at stake. A strategic project worth around $ 1.5 billion.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Myanmar
    china
    bangladesh
    rohingya
    muslim
    buddhist
    islam
    persecution
    human rights











    See also

    09/03/2010 MYANMAR – BANGLADESH
    Thousands of Rohingya refugees facing starvation in Bangladesh
    US charity sounds the alarm, claiming Bangladesh is blocking aid and medical treatment for refugees, who are locked up in open-air prisons. Rohingya are a Muslim minority from Myanmar and are persecuted by that country’s military dictatorship. Bangladeshi authorities dismiss accusations, saying, “We are the victims.”

    21/07/2016 12:59:00 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
    Malaysian activists call on Aung San Suu Kyi to meet Rohingya refugees

    Aegile Fernandez, co-director of Tenaganita, challenges the Burmese foreign minister. A face-to-face with a group of the Muslim minority refugees to hear "their version of the story." And "the best opportunity" for clarifying the position of the government in the dispute between Rohingya and Burmese Buddhists.



    04/02/2015 MYANMAR - UN
    Myanmar’s junta slams UN over interference in internal affairs
    The Burmese government targets the Special Representative Yanghee Lee, who highlighted discrimination against the Rohingya and criticized the law governing marriages and conversions. Foreign Ministry "invites" UN to carry out its work in a "professional and prudent" manner. In recent weeks, the woman was already the subject of abuse by a Buddhist Monk.

    28/02/2009 THAILAND - ASEAN
    ASEAN summit: talk includes economy, ignores human rights
    A free trade agreement has been signed between ASEAN countries and Australia and New Zealand. But there is no interest in truly addressing the emergency of the Rohingya, who have been forced to flee from Myanmar, persecuted there and not welcome anywhere else.

    29/11/2016 17:19:00 MYANMAR – BANGLADESH
    Clashes in Rakhine State: Rohingya refugees stopped at Bangladesh border

    Bangladesh border guards send back boats full of Muslim women and children fleeing Myanmar army violence. The death toll in Rakhine State reaches 90 deaths and 30,000 displaced people. Myanmar and UN clash.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.