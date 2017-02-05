|
|
» 05/02/2017, 12.05
MYANMAR - BANGLADESH - CHINA
Rohingya crisis, Myanmar rejects the Chinese mediation offer
Naypyidaw does not want external interference in the resolution of the dispute concerning the Muslim minority inside. Spokesperson Aung San Suu Kyi: "We will resolve the issue bilaterally". Beijing’s interest masks the construction of a $ 1.5 billion oil pipeline.
|
|
Books
