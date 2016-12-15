|
TAIWAN
Rosa Wang
Rose Wang, the psychologist who trusts God and dogs
Prof Rosa Wang has developed teaching and psychological methods to deepen spirituality and communication in young people. "Dogs are very intelligent. They understand those who suffer from loneliness or autism.” She talks about young people and adults who get sick from anxiety over performance, and about the relationship with God and the community.
|
