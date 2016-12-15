22 December 2016
    » 12/19/2016, 22.16

    TURKEY – RUSSIA

    Russia’s ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara



    According to Turkish media, the killer was a 22-year off-duty police officer.

    Ankara (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Russia’s ambassador in Turkey, Andrei Karlov (first picture) was shot dead during a visit to an art gallery.

    Early reports suggest that the killer shot the ambassador out of revenge for Russia’s intervention in Syria. Other people were injured in the attack. Karlov was taken to hospital but died on arrival.

    "Today, Russia's Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lost his life due to the injuries he got from an assault. We deem this incident as a terror act", Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in Moscow.

    For now, the Turkish government has not yet issued a statement.

    Russian television has reported that Karlov was visiting an exhibition entitled ‘Russia as seen by Turks’ at Ankara’s Contemporary Art Centre (Çağdaş Sanatlar Merkezi).

    A well-dressed man dressed (second picture) came up to him and opened fire shouting “Don't forget about Aleppo, don't forget about Syria" and "Allahu Akbar" (God is great).

    In recent days, protests have taken place in Turkey against the situation in Aleppo and the siege by the Syrian army and the Russian air force.

    At the same time, the Turkish and Russian governments appear to have found common ground with respect to terrorism in Syria, especially after Turkey’s failed coup in July, which included the killing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    According to Turkish media, the killer was a 22-year off-duty police officer, who used his police badge to enter the art gallery.

    Born in Moscow in 1954, Andrei Gennadievich Karlov was educated at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and at the Diplomatic Academy.

    He worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow and as ambassador to North Korea.

    In July 2013 he was appointed ambassador to Turkey.
