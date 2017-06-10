|
|
» 10/06/2017, 18.13
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
The famous icon of the Angel with the Golden Hair will be moved to a chapel used as a museum, accessible only to government officials and their guests. Like in Soviet times, the icons saved from destruction, can be admired by foreign leaders and delegations, not by the faithful.
See also
25/01/2016 00:12:00 ORTHODOX
Chambésy: despite some slowness, preparations for the 2016 pan-Orthodox Synod are underway
Because of Turkey’s political situation and tensions with Russia, the Synod originally planned for Istanbul will now take place in Switzerland at Pentecost. The agenda includes eight points on which there is agreement. The other two – the Orthodox diaspora and the hierarchy between the Churches – have failed to elicit an agreement. Other Churches have been invited to send representatives.
19/10/2009 VATICAN - ORTHODOX
Metropolitan Zizoulas: Defend ecumenical dialogue against those who oppose it
The second meeting for dialogue between Catholics and Orthodox, taking place in Cyprus, sees strong protest and progress at a standstill for fear of "subjugating the Orthodox to the Pope in Rome." Even among Catholics there is dogmatic resistance. A call to all from Johannes Zizoulas, Metropolitan of Pergamon, tenacious advocate of the value of dialogue.
02/09/2004 RUSSIA
Aleksij II: "United against terrorism, a threat to the world"
Hundreds of people demonstrate against terrorism in Grozny.
06/04/2016 09:26:00 VATICAN - ORTHODOX
Pope Francis, Bartholomew I and the Archbishop Hieronymos with migrants in Lesbos on 14 or 15 April. Maybe
The Vatican press office said that the idea is being considered, but does not confirm dates or details. The Pope has been invited by the Greek-Orthodox Synod and the Greek president. Both Orthodox primate of Greece Hieronymos and Bartholomew, confirm their presence on Lesbos.
06/03/2008 VATICAN – ORTHODOX
Orthodox and Catholics together to respond to the world’s challenges, says Bartholomew I
The ecumenical patriarch delivers a masterful inaugural lecture for the 90th anniversary of the Pontifical Oriental Institute. Metropolitan of Pergamon Ioannis Zizioulas talks about the isolation of the Russian Orthodox Church who, in name of tradition, finds itself unable to face the modern world.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
02/10/2017 IRAQ
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
02/10/2017 MALAYSIA " NORTH KOREA
30/09/2017 SRI LANKA
An exhibit dedicated to Saint Joseph the Apostle of Sri Lanka
Melani Manel Perera
02/10/2017 NORWAY " ISRAEL
30/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®