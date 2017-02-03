|
» 02/10/2017, 09.12
RUSSIA - TURKEY - SYRIA
Russian raid kills three Turkish soldiers. Moscow and Ankara strengthen their cooperation on Syria
Russian jest hit a building near the town of al-Bab. Inside there were no militants of the Islamic State, but Ankara soldiers. 11 soldiers wounded. Putin calls Erdogan to express "sadness and sorrow." Both fronts have opened an investigation to clarify the sequence of events.
