» 09/19/2017, 14.07
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Saint Nicholas the Tsar and Matilda, the Polish ballerina
Protests, threats, arson attacks on cinemas screening the film "Matilda", about the affair between the future Tsar and a young ballerina of the imperial theatre. Nationalists decry a patriotic and religious scandal (Tsar Nicholas was canonized in 2000). Reparatory pilgrimages announced. The Orthodox Church suggests banning the projection of the film.
|
|
