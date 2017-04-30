05 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/05/2017, 19.14

    INDIA

    Sajan K George: India tells UN that it protects equality, but minorities are desperate



    The activist challenges the statement by the Indian delegate at the UN Human Rights Council. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which monitors religious freedom internationally, says that religious minorities and Dalit communities face discrimination and persecution in India.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) – Speaking at the 27th session of the Universal Periodic Review Working Group at the United Nations Human Rights Council, the head of the Indian delegation, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, said that the Indian constitution makes no distinction between caste, creed, colour or religion of a citizen. However, for Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC), the erosion of the "spirit of secularism" that appears to be happening in India creates a sense of discouragement and despair among Christians and other minorities.

    “India is a secular state with no state religion,” Mr Rohatgi said. Indeed, he noted that the Indian constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every individual. The right to free speech and expression occupies its rightful place in the core of the Indian Constitution. Various provisions exist for the protection of the rights and interests of minorities.

    “Our people are conscious of their political freedoms and exercise their choices at every opportunity,” the Indian delegate went on to say. “We believe in peace, non-violence and upholding human dignity. As such, the concept of torture is completely alien to our culture and it has no place in the governance of the nation,” he added.

    India, he noted, has made significant strides in addressing the special needs of persons with disabilities through its Accessible India Campaign, and by overhauling its legislative framework on the rights of persons with disabilities and the rights of persons with mental health issues.

    India seeks to ensure inclusive development and the protection of rights of vulnerable groups and it has enacted a range of laws to address sexual assault and other gender based crimes.

    What is more, India has been at the forefront of recognising transgender rights. The Supreme Court gave a landmark judgement in 2014 directing the government to guarantee them rights like marriage, adoption, divorce, and inheritance.

    At the same time, India has taken various steps to ensure a safe and dignified work environment for women and facilitate their overall socio-economic empowerment. It also considers as a priority poverty eradication and achieving inclusive sustainable development, Mr Rohatgi said.

    As evidence of this, he cited major initiatives like Smart Cities, Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao--Celebrate the Girl Child and Enable her Education, Swachh Bharat--Clean India, Jan Dhan Yojana--Bank Accounts for All, Digital India, Skill India, Start up India etc. mirror the targets of the Seventeen Sustainable Development Goals for achieving the 2030 Agenda.

    Reacting to Rohatgi’s statement, Sajan K George noted that denying Dalit Christians reservation status is a clear sign of state discrimination against the country’s largest Christian group, which raises questions about its secular credentials.

    In fact, about 50 per cent of India’s 29 million Christians are Dalit (Scheduled Castes), excluding tribal Christians. Unlike Sikhs and Buddhists, Dalit converts to Christianity do not receive government aid.

    According to Constitutional and Legal Challenges Faced by Religious Minorities in India, a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), India’s religious minority communities and Dalits face discrimination and persecution. Overall, hate crimes, social boycotts and forced conversion have escalated dramatically in the country since 2014.

    "Since the BJP assumed power, religious minority communities have been subject to derogatory comments by BJP politicians and numerous violent attacks and forced conversions by affiliated Hindu nationalist groups such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sangh Parivar, and Vishva Hindu Parishad," the report says.

    "Under BJP-led governments, religious minority communities and Dalits, both have faced discrimination and persecution due to a combination of overly broad or ill-defined laws, an inefficient criminal justice system, and a lack of jurisprudential consistency. In particular, since 2014, hate crimes, social boycotts, assaults, and forced conversion have escalated dramatically," it adds.

    Quoting India's Home Ministry figures, the report notes that in 2015, India experienced a 17 per cent increase in communal violence, when compared to the previous year. In 2015, there were 751 reported incidents of communal violence, up from 644 in 2014.

    Anti-conversion legislations, euphemistically called Freedom of Religion laws, adopted by several Indian states, are a serious challenge to religious freedom as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and enshrined in international human rights instruments.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    minorities
    religious freedom
    human rights council
    bjp
    dalit
    christians
    mukul rohatgi











    See also

    08/10/2005 INDIA
    Legalising child marriages "an attack against women", say church and NGOS

    Catholic leaders and women's rights campaigners slam the High Court ruling as "retrograde, outrageous and very dangerous". The Delhi Archbishop said: "The situation of women continues to worsen."



    03/11/2005 CHINA
    Shenzhen: Italian supervisor beats workers protesting salary cut

    The firm's sales director says: "An exaggerated incident. This is not a wage cut but a redistribution of the salary grid". The workers charge: "They are racist. They treat us like slaves."



    25/02/2005 CHINA
    China, a cloning's paradise
    Beijing does not sign UN ban on cloning, takes steps to increase funding for stem cell research.

    26/04/2010 IRAN
    Tehran candidates itself for UN post in defence of women's rights
    Withdrawal of the candidature to the UN Commission on Human Rights. Perhaps because of lack of votes. The Islamic country is among the most violent against women. Mullahs in Tehran: Women without the veil spread adultery and produce earthquakes.

    26/01/2005 CINA  TIBET
    Death sentence commuted to life for Tibetan monk
    Tenzin Deleg Rinpoche was sentenced three years ago. His right-hand man Tashi Phuntsog was freed after suffering a physical and mental breakdown in prison.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.