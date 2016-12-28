04 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/04/2017, 10.55

    PAKISTAN

    Salman Taseer’s son risks prosecution for blasphemy



    Today marks the sixth anniversary of the murder of former Punjab Governor. Salman Taseer was killed by his bodyguard for criticizing the "black law" on blasphemy and defending the Christian mother Asia Bibi. His son Shaan Taseer released a video deemed offensive.

    Islamabad (AsiaNews) - The son of Salman Taseer, the former Punjab governor assassinated for criticizing the "black law" on blasphemy, is likely to be indicted for insulting the Prophet Muhammad. Fundamentalist groups in Pakistan accuse Shaan Taseer of having published an offensive video. The man used social media to ask people to pray for those who are locked up because of the blasphemy law.

    Taseer told the BBC: " In my Christmas message, I asked all my countryman to make a special prayer for everyone who has suffered religious persecution in Pakistan”. He said it was time to raise the "very basic question" of whether Pakistani citizens should be able to talk about the country's "unjust" laws on blasphemy. "This issue has been shut down at the barrel of a gun after my father's death," he said, adding: "The law of the land states very clearly that every citizen has the right to talk about not just the blasphemy law but every law".

    The man is the son of former Governor of Punjab, who was assassinated six years ago today. 4 January 2011 Mumtaz Qadri, one of Salman Taseer’s body guards, killed the governor leaving a restaurant in Islamabad, because of his positions against the blasphemy law, which provides for life imprisonment or the death sentence for those who desecrate the Koran or desecrate the name of the prophet Muhammad.

    The confessed killer has always claimed the murder to punish the governor, who had expressed himself in favor of Asia Bibi, a Christian mother held on charges of insulting the Prophet. In October 2015, the Pakistani Supreme Court upheld the assassin’s death sentence, carried out in February last year amid high security for fear of retaliation by Islamic extremists. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Pakistan
    Punjab
    Salman
    Taseer's
    son
    Shaan
    Taseer
    assassinated
    former
    governor
    Act
    indictment
    Video
    blasphemy











    See also

    13/10/2016 12:34:00 PAKISTAN
    Asia Bibi’s final appeal postponed once again. The local Church invites us to pray

    The final appeal was set to be heard today in Islamabad, after having been postponed from 2014. A judge refused to show up, perhaps out of fear. She is accused of blasphemy, but has always denied any wrongdoing. She has been in prison since 2009. Muslims call for a "quick hanging".

     



    05/01/2011 PAKISTAN
    Anyone who is against the blasphemy law puts his life at risk, Lahore archbishop says
    The late governor of Punjab was buried today in Cavalry Ground cemetery in Lahore. High-ranking government officials took part in the ceremony. Speaking to AsiaNews, Mgr Saldhana, archbishop of Lahore, condemned Taseer’s murder, urging everyone, including the media, to speak out against the blasphemy law.

    09/03/2016 13:23:00 PAKISTAN
    For Pakistani Catholics, Shahbaz Taseer’s release after five years gives hope for the future

    After almost five years of captivity, the son of the former governor – killed for his opposition to Islamic extremism – was released. Now he is in a safe place with his family. “Perhaps this release is a sign of the times, mature enough for a necessary change of course strongly advocated by Pakistan’s civil society,” said a Justice and Peace official. For a human rights activist, “authorities seem to be on the right path, but they have a long way to go”.



    04/01/2011 PAKISTAN
    Punjab governor assassinated, he had called for Asia Bibi’s pardon
    Salman Taseer was killed by a member of his security detail. Interior minister says that the murderer acted because the governor had described the blasphemy law as a “black law”.

    15/10/2016 10:52:00 PAKISTAN
    Pakistan, Islamic extremists demand hanging of "blasphemous" Asia Bibi

    Demonstrations in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other parts of the country. Chanting the slogan #HangAsia,  they demand the Christian woman and mother of five be executed. The anger and frustration of Christians entrusted to social networks. Pakistan "does not guarantee security and justice for minorities".
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.