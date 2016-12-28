|
PAKISTAN
Salman Taseer’s son risks prosecution for blasphemy
Today marks the sixth anniversary of the murder of former Punjab Governor. Salman Taseer was killed by his bodyguard for criticizing the "black law" on blasphemy and defending the Christian mother Asia Bibi. His son Shaan Taseer released a video deemed offensive.
|
