|
|
» 10/02/2017, 17.22
INDIA
Samkuru Vani
Samkuru Vani: a child bride freed thanks to Salesian 'angels of mercy'
She is now studying technology in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Her family had chosen her destiny: a child bride, a wife and a mother. But she rebelled and was almost tortured to death. Her salvation came through education and the loving care of Salesians.
See also
03/01/2017 17:28:00 NEPAL
For the Apostolic vicar to Nepal, 2017 will be dedicated to strengthening the family
The apostolic vicar proposes to focus on family spirituality, making families "active in the Gospel." The Himalayan nation has many mixed couples and hundreds of conversions to Christianity. The 2016 Plenary of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences also focused on the family.
22/06/2015 INDONESIA
Indonesian Constitutional Court denies recognition of mixed marriages
The judges rejected the appeal filed by a group of law students. The amendment was aimed at recognition of marriages between spouses of different faiths. Only the religious rite common to both spouses gives civil value to act. The battle of the Catholic Church for the recognition of civil rights.
07/10/2014 NEPAL
Dashain Festival, a moment of solidarity and harmony for all the religions of Nepal
Christians, newly converted Catholics, Buddhists and Muslims have participated in the most important Hindu festival in the country, dedicated to the goddess Durga. In Nepal mixed families are becoming more numerous and often honor together the various religious celebrations. A Hindu speaks of his newly converted son: "We have not interfered with his faith, we are happy he is Catholic."
07/05/2014 MYANMAR
Burmese activists: law against mixed marriages "targets women and religious harmony "
A movement made up of 97 multi-ethnic and multi- confessional groups rejects the reform proposal desired by Buddhist extremists and supported by the President. It limits the freedom of women and is written for reasons of "political interest". Give priority to Constitutional reform and the peace process.
18/01/2014 MYANMAR
Burmese Buddhist Monks demand limits to mixed marriages and Rohingya civil rights
Popular norm to be presented in Parliament gains support and signatures. It places constraints on unions between Buddhist women and men of other religions, which must have approval. Added to this the intention to deny the Muslim minority the right to vote and to form a political party.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
25/09/2017 SRI LANKA
26/09/2017 VATICAN
27/09/2017 CHINA
26/09/2017 SYRIA
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®