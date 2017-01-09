|
SOUTH KOREA
Samsung’s vice chairman Lee Jae-yong arrested in connection with President Park’s scandal
He is accused of paying bribes to Choi Soon-sil worth more than US$ 36 million US. Prosecutors allege that the group also financed a Choi-owned sports company to the tune of US$ 18.3 million.
See also
29/11/2016 08:56:00 SOUTH KOREA
Park: ready to resign, parliament will decide my future
The Korean president says she is ready to leave power "once lawmakers come up with measures to transfer power in a way that minimises any power vacuum and chaos in governance." December 2, the opposition will present the motion for impeachment in parliament. Park would be the first president to step down since 1960.
09/12/2016 09:40:00 SOUTH KOREA
South Korean parliament votes to impeach President Park Geun-hye
Members of her own party voted against her. Decision now rests with Constitutional Court. If ousted, Park would be the first South Korean president to undergo such a fate.
22/11/2016 15:08:00 SOUTH KOREA
One million South Koreans demand resignation of President Park Geun-hye
During the fourth weekend of protests, the South Korean people continue to crowd the streets of the capital. The presidential office rejects the prosecutors accusations, who say Park is an "accomplice" and "suspect".
31/10/2016 10:02:00 SOUTH KOREA
The "Rasputin of Korea" returns over President Park speech scandal
Choi Soon-sil, 60, has been a friend and confidant of the Park since her mother’s murder in 1974. Choi ‘s father was an ambiguous character, first a Buddhist monk, then Christian pastor, then a leader of a church he founded. Demonstrations in Seoul and Busan blaming Park of being a Choi “puppet”.
14/04/2016 09:21:00 SOUTH KOREA
Korean conservatives lose Parliament in election upset
Saenuri, the ruling party, won only 122 seats out of 300 total. For the first time in 16 years it is a parliamentary minority. A spokesman admits defeat: "We have not been able to listen to the people." A clear signal to President Park Geun-hye, that reopens the presidential campaign. The Minjoo party, with 123 seats, becomes the major power in parliament.
