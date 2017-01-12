|
01/19/2017
SOUTH KOREA
Samsung: Court rejects arrest warrant for deputy chief Lee Jae-yong
He was accused of corruption, embezzlement and perjury and involved in the scandal that has engulfed the President Park. According to the judges the reasons are not sufficient to approve the request for provisional arrest.
See also
16/01/2017 13:48:00 SOUTH KOREA
Samsung’s vice chairman Lee Jae-yong arrested in connection with President Park’s scandal
He is accused of paying bribes to Choi Soon-sil worth more than US$ 36 million US. Prosecutors allege that the group also financed a Choi-owned sports company to the tune of US$ 18.3 million.
22/11/2016 15:08:00 SOUTH KOREA
One million South Koreans demand resignation of President Park Geun-hye
During the fourth weekend of protests, the South Korean people continue to crowd the streets of the capital. The presidential office rejects the prosecutors accusations, who say Park is an "accomplice" and "suspect".
31/10/2016 10:02:00 SOUTH KOREA
The "Rasputin of Korea" returns over President Park speech scandal
Choi Soon-sil, 60, has been a friend and confidant of the Park since her mother’s murder in 1974. Choi ‘s father was an ambiguous character, first a Buddhist monk, then Christian pastor, then a leader of a church he founded. Demonstrations in Seoul and Busan blaming Park of being a Choi “puppet”.
12/11/2016 11:42:00 SOUTH KOREA
Seoul, tens of thousands protest against Park: "Resign"
The largest mass demonstration since the 1990s, the third in a few days. Her relationship with Choi Soon-sil, the "Rasputin of Korea" under accusation. People have come from all over the country. A torchlight procession to the Blue House.
09/12/2016 09:40:00 SOUTH KOREA
South Korean parliament votes to impeach President Park Geun-hye
Members of her own party voted against her. Decision now rests with Constitutional Court. If ousted, Park would be the first South Korean president to undergo such a fate.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
Books
