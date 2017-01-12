Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - A court has rejected the request for the arrest of the deputy head of Samsung Group Lee Jae-yong. According to the judges the allegations of bribery, embezzlement and perjury are not supported by sufficient evidence.

According to the prosecution, Lee is involved in the scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye for donating to Choi Soon-sil – an influential friend of hers - about 36.3 million US dollars in exchange for favors to support the corporate merger of two subsidiary groups of Samsung. The company acknowledges having made donations to two foundations related to Choi, but rejects the accusation of having done so in exchange for favors.

Samsung Electronics is a high profile company in South Korea and its sales correspond to one fifth of the country's GDP. After the death of his father Kun-hae in 2014, Lee Jae-yong took over the company becoming the de facto leader of the entire Samsung Group.