19 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/19/2017, 10.51

    SOUTH KOREA

    Samsung: Court rejects arrest warrant for deputy chief Lee Jae-yong



    He was accused of corruption, embezzlement and perjury and involved in the scandal that has engulfed the President Park. According to the judges the reasons are not sufficient to approve the request for provisional arrest.

     

    Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - A court has rejected the request for the arrest of the deputy head of Samsung Group Lee Jae-yong. According to the judges the allegations of bribery, embezzlement and perjury are not supported by sufficient evidence.

    According to the prosecution, Lee is involved in the scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye for donating to Choi Soon-sil –  an influential friend of hers - about 36.3 million US dollars in exchange for favors to support the corporate merger of two subsidiary groups of Samsung. The company acknowledges having made donations to two foundations related to Choi, but rejects the accusation of having done so in exchange for favors.

    Samsung Electronics is a high profile company in South Korea and its sales correspond to one fifth of the country's GDP. After the death of his father Kun-hae in 2014, Lee Jae-yong took over the company becoming the de facto leader of the entire Samsung Group.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    South
    Korea lee
    jae-yong east
    asia Seou Park
    geun-hye choi
    soon-sil presidential
    scandal samsung arrest











    See also

    16/01/2017 13:48:00 SOUTH KOREA
    Samsung’s vice chairman Lee Jae-yong arrested in connection with President Park’s scandal

    He is accused of paying bribes to Choi Soon-sil worth more than US$ 36 million US. Prosecutors allege that the group also financed a Choi-owned sports company to the tune of US$ 18.3 million.



    22/11/2016 15:08:00 SOUTH KOREA
    One million South Koreans demand resignation of President Park Geun-hye

    During the fourth weekend of protests, the South Korean people continue to crowd the streets of the capital. The presidential office rejects the prosecutors accusations, who say Park is an "accomplice" and "suspect".



    31/10/2016 10:02:00 SOUTH KOREA
    The "Rasputin of Korea" returns over President Park speech scandal

    Choi Soon-sil, 60, has been a friend and confidant of the Park since her mother’s murder in 1974. Choi ‘s father was an ambiguous character, first a Buddhist monk, then Christian pastor, then a leader of a church he founded. Demonstrations in Seoul and Busan blaming Park of being a Choi “puppet”.



    12/11/2016 11:42:00 SOUTH KOREA
    Seoul, tens of thousands protest against Park: "Resign"

    The largest mass demonstration since the 1990s, the third in a few days. Her relationship with Choi Soon-sil, the "Rasputin of Korea" under accusation. People have come from all over the country. A torchlight procession to the Blue House.



    09/12/2016 09:40:00 SOUTH KOREA
    South Korean parliament votes to impeach President Park Geun-hye

    Members of her own party voted against her. Decision now rests with Constitutional Court. If ousted, Park would be the first South Korean president to undergo such a fate.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.