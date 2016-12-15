|
YEMEN – SAUDI ARABIA – UNITED KINGDOM
Saudi Arabia dropped British cluster bombs in Yemen, killing civilians
The bombs were bought in the 1980s. Since 2010, the international community has banned their sale. For the Saudi authorities, the bombs hit "legitimate military targets to defend Saudi towns and villages”. For the UN, Saudi air strikes are responsible for almost half of all civilian casualties.
