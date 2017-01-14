|
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Grand Mufti against cinema and concerts: A source of depravity and immorality
Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, against forms of entertainment that encourage mingling of sexes. Films are "libertine, obscene, immoral, and atheist" because they are founded on an "imported culture". Concerts promote promiscuity, corrupt morals and values. An appeal to citizens and institutions: "Do not open the doors to such evil."
