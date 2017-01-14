21 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/21/2017, 09.42

    SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudi Grand Mufti against cinema and concerts: A source of depravity and immorality



    Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, against forms of entertainment that encourage mingling of sexes. Films are "libertine, obscene, immoral, and atheist" because they are founded on an "imported culture". Concerts promote promiscuity, corrupt morals and values. An appeal to citizens and institutions: "Do not open the doors to such evil."

    Riyadh (AsiaNews) - Music, concerts, movies and cinemas are a source of "debauchery" and, if tolerated, would become elements of corruption throughout the Saudi kingdom according to recent statements by the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country.  He says these forms of entertainment promote the mingling of the sexes and meetings - illicit - between males and females.

    In a television interview to al-Majid TV, when asked about future plans of the Saudi General Authority for entertainment on the theme of concerts and film the Grand Mufti said that "concerts and movies are a depravity". He added that films shown in cinemas are "libertine, obscene, immoral, and atheist" because they are founded on an "imported culture”. However, with respect to music, Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh said that "there is no good" in attending concerts; these places of entertainment, he warns, whether movies or music, represent a clear "call to the mingling of the sexes."

    In reference to concerts, he says that "initially exclusive areas for women would be assigned ".  However, at a later stage "men and women would end up staying in a single sector. Everything would end up corrupting morals and destroy the values​​" of the country and the Islamic faith. He does not mean, he said, to ban all cultural and scientific "activity", but urges people and institutions "not to open the doors to evil."

     

    In the past, the ultraconservative Saudi religious leader, the highest authority on Islamic law, had lashed out at television, launching a fatwa on the popular Turkish soap operas "Nour" and "The Last Years". He also condemned theater and film as "distractions" and Twitter, because "full of evil and lies."

    The words of the Saudi religious leaders have created disputes and divisions in a young country where 60% of the population under 30 live in the city. Some are in favor, others against and demanding greater freedom and concessions even from the highest Muslim authorities as well as the ruling royal family.

    In Saudi Arabia, a Sunni ultra-conservative Wahhabi kingdom, there is a clear division between the sexes, women are not allowed to drive and sharia, Islamic law is applied rigorously. In recent months the government launched a plan for reform and development called "Saudi Arabia Vision 2030", with goals not only in the fields of economics and energy, but also social sphere.

    One of the objectives is precisely to develop the tourism and entertainment industry, but without ending up in conflict with the strict observance of the customs and Islamic traditions. To cite just one recent example, recently taken place: in recent weeks, the Authority sponsored and organized many shows, but one of them fell afoul of the censors. Last month the authorities canceled the shows by American stand up comedian Mike Epps who was due to perform in a University in the west of the country.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Saudi Arabia
    gran muftì
    Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh
    islam
    fundamentalism
    cinema
    music
    sexes











    See also

    29/11/2010 SAUDI ARABIA
    Grand Mufti condemns extremism and violence in sermon, experts discuss it
    For experts, the Hajj sermon by Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh is of great significance. In it, the grand mufti urges Muslims to fight extremism and dangerous ideologies. Hundreds of media outlets around the Muslim world pick up his remarks.

    08/10/2007 SAUDI ARABIA
    How should a good Muslim behave? Go online to find out
    An official website will provide ‘official’ fatwās on various topics under the supervision of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Ulema. Readers can ask their own questions.

    26/03/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
    Cinema and theatre contrary to Islam, says Saudi grand mufti
    Such activities distract people from their work and prevent them from achieving professional success. Saudi society is increasingly showing signs of strains between a very conservative religious leadership and youth who want greater openness and freedom. In eight days more than 25,000 Saudis attend screening of Saudi-made comedy.

    22/10/2011 SAUDI ARABIA
    Saudi Crown Prince dies
    Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz was 86. He died in the United States where he was undergoing treatment. He modernized the army and always supported the alliance with Washington. The new Crown Prince Nayef, 78 years old.

    07/08/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
    Marriage between 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl puts the spotlight on child marriage
    Supporters of the practice argue that marriage takes place in two phases; first comes the agreement, then after puberty the brides moves in with her husband. Opponents stress that a woman’s consent is paramount; they demand a law to regulate the matter.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.