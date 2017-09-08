|
|
» 09/13/2017, 15.30
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
School uniform became son’s shroud, says father of murdered Christian student
Sharoon Masih was murdered by his classmates on the third day of school. For the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the boy’s murder is the fault of school authorities. His death was not the result of “a fight among teenagers, but in fact it was caused by intolerance, discrimination and inhuman attitude”.
See also
23/11/2004 PHILIPPINES
We are working to build peace, says Pikit parish priest
26/07/2007 INDIA
Every day hunger kills 6,000 children in India
The Catholic Church launches a new campaign against malnutrition in the country. “Freedom from Hunger” is intended to draw people’s attention to the large segment of India’s population that does not have access to enough food.
15/02/2008 KOREA
Govt must listen to those in society who are treated like slaves, says Justice and Peace Commission
In response to a law adopted to ostensibly manage irregular work, the Church calls on Catholics to oppose unjust employment practices. Solidarity and human dignity should be promoted as much as economic growth.
21/06/2006 PAKISTAN
Government silent as blasphemy law continues to kill, say Pakistani bishops
In a statement released by the Justice and Peace Commission of the Bishops' Conference of Pakistan the government's negligence vis-à-vis crimes committed in the name of religion and on the basis of blasphemy laws is described as a "real sin".
31/08/2016 09:45:00 MYANMAR
XXI Century Panglong Conference for peace underway
The most important talks since 1947. 17 ethnic groups who agreed to government's conditions attending. Today the inaugural speech of Ban Ki Monn, UN Secretary. Rohingya issue will also be addressed by a commission headed by Kofi Annan. The Catholic Church: "Let's ensure collaboration to all those who seek justice and peace".
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
09/09/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
08/09/2017 IRAQ " MIDDLE EAST
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
08/09/2017 VATICAN " COLOMBIA
08/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®