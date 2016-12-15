|
|
12/22/2016, 10.07
CHINA
Scientific study: a third of the deaths in China linked to pollution
The research took in 74 cities in the areas of Beijing-Tianjin- Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta. The most polluted cities in China are in Hebei (Baoding, Shijiazhuang, Handan). For three days smog has reached emergency levels in the country, affecting half a billion people.
|
