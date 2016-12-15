22 December 2016
    » 12/22/2016, 10.07

    CHINA

    Scientific study: a third of the deaths in China linked to pollution



    The research took in 74 cities in the areas of Beijing-Tianjin- Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta. The most polluted cities in China are in Hebei (Baoding, Shijiazhuang, Handan). For three days smog has reached emergency levels in the country, affecting half a billion people.

     

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Air pollution in China, especially in the industrialized north, affects at least one third of all deaths in the country. Dust particles in the air are a larger threat to health than smoking. This is according to an international scientific study monitoring 74 cities.

    In the last three days in China smog has affected about half a billion people, in an area of ​​about one seventh of the country. Hundreds of flights were canceled at airports; the use of private cars prohibited; highways closed, hospitals crowded with people suffering from breathing problems.

    The Nanjing University School of Environment has published the results of his studies in the November issue of the international journal Science of the Total Environment.

    Scholars have verified it as the cause of death in 74 cities in China in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai-Hangzhou) and in the Pearl River Delta (Shenzhen- Zhuhai). They have noted that from about 3.03 million deaths in 2013, at least 31.8% are linked to pollution from PM 2.5, particulate matter, which is damaging to health.

    Baoding, Shijiazhuang and Handan, Hebei, are the cities with the highest air pollution in China. Each have notched up more than 30 thousand deaths linked to smog in 2013.
    See also

    01/03/2013 CHINA
    A new (Chinese) name for smog, the population revolts
    While in Beijing and northern China people can not breathe given the high level of PM2.5 – the polluting and carcinogenic particule that comes from industrial emissions - the government gives it a new Chinese name. The blogosphere and even Xinhua rise up: "highly inappropriate at current time."

    06/12/2011 CHINA
    Pollution in China, the anger of the people and the hypocrisy of the regime
    Yesterday the major northern cities of the country were effectively brought to a standstill by a heavy blanket of smog and industrial smoke. The anger of the population explodes on the internet: 4.4 million messages to denouncing the situation. In Durban Beijing "opens" to a surprise to an agreement on the limits of CO2 production, but only to calm tempers and undermine the U.S..

    05/02/2015 CHINA
    China, smog kills more than cigarettes
    A study by Greenpeace and the University of Beijing analyzes the environmental situation of 31 provincial capitals and municipalities. In one year, more than 257 thousand premature deaths, an average of 90/100 every 100 thousand deaths. The situation of the country "even worse", given that the study was not able to include some of the most polluted areas of the "industrial world".

    18/02/2013 CHINA
    A challenge to the Party: 25 thousand Euro to swim in a polluted river
    An entrepreneur from Zhejiang offers a reward to the head of the environmental protection agency, who instead of providing answers blames overpopulation for being the "real cause of local pollution." Meanwhile, smog returns to choke Beijing: flights cancelled and highways closed.

    29/01/2013 CHINA
    Worsening pollution as people fall ill from "Beijing cough"
    This morning, the values of PM2.5 were 495 (normal value, for the WHO is 20). Growing risk for people with heart and lung problems, the elderly and children. Expatriates seek to escape from the polluted cities. In 10 years lung cancer increased by 60%. The anger of the Chinese people towards leaders, surrounded by air purifiers and "organic” products.



    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope

    Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun

    The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse  to cooperate".

     


    CHINA-VATICAN
    The Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.


     


