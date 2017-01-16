|
|
» 01/23/2017, 13.26
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Semarang: after Muslim protests, pork festival changes name
The traditional event held in the city by the Chinese community was renamed "Imlek Festival", the local nickname for the Lunar New Year. The agreement is the result of a meeting between the Islamic forum, which originally wanted to cancel the event, and its coordinator.
|
