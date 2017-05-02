|
» 05/09/2017, 12.49
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul, presidential elections: By midday turnout over 50%
The nuclear threat, the economic crisis and the park's impeachment have resulted in a 10 percentage point vote rate higher than in 2012. The favorite candidate, Moon Jae-in, opens a dialogue with North Korea, which make a suggestion for his candidacy
See also
10/03/2017 09:37:00 SOUTH KOREA
The Constitutional Court confirms the removal of President Park
"She has betrayed the trust of the people and the Constitution." Two pro-Park supporters, were killed during a demonstration in front of the Court. Elections in May.
31/10/2016 10:02:00 SOUTH KOREA
The "Rasputin of Korea" returns over President Park speech scandal
Choi Soon-sil, 60, has been a friend and confidant of the Park since her mother’s murder in 1974. Choi ‘s father was an ambiguous character, first a Buddhist monk, then Christian pastor, then a leader of a church he founded. Demonstrations in Seoul and Busan blaming Park of being a Choi “puppet”.
04/12/2012 SOUTH KOREA
Presidential election: Ahn tells supporters to "vote for Moon"
Former independent candidate makes first public appearance since pulling out, says he will build his "new politics" after the 19 December vote. Current President Lee Myung-bak hopes to see the election of conservative Park Geun-hye.
12/04/2012 SOUTH KOREA
Conservatives win elections and launch Park Geun-hye for presidency
Surprise as government formation, Saenuri, gets a majority of seats in the National Assembly and paves the way for their candidate, a Catholic, for president in December. A source tells AsiaNews: "Daughter of the Korean dictator, she experienced a long inner struggle, and a conversion."
19/10/2012 SOUTH KOREA
Presidential elections in Korea: If Park wins, we'll be going back centuries
A Catholic source tells AsiaNews about the political challenge leading to the December elections: "The dictators' daughter is like her father: granitic, but also very short-sighted. The best thing would be a tandem between the other two, both very interested in the common good."
|
