

» 05/09/2017, 12.49



SOUTH KOREA Seoul, presidential elections: By midday turnout over 50%



The nuclear threat, the economic crisis and the park's impeachment have resulted in a 10 percentage point vote rate higher than in 2012. The favorite candidate, Moon Jae-in, opens a dialogue with North Korea, which make a suggestion for his candidacy Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) – There is already a record turnout at South Korean presidential elections, according to the National Election Commission, which underlines the strong public interest in the election of the new president who will lead the country over the next five years. After the first case in the country's history of deposing a president for corruption, turnout reached 55.4% by midday, seven hours after the opening of the polls. 26.06% who participated in the special voting section last week for those who are unable to go to the polling booths must be added to this figure. The participation rate is 10.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3 percent registered at the same time during the last presidential elections in 2012. If the participation rate exceeds 80 percent, it will be comparable to the record of the 1997 presidential elections. The number of voters is also high: in fact, 42.48 million have the right to vote, 82% of the population of 51 million people. South Koreans must choose between 13 candidates, but the challenge lies between Democratic candidate Moon Jae-in, given as a favorite, and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo, judged by pollsters as his main challenger. The election was called to vote after the corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye. "I have heard the people's serious desire is for government change and create a country worthy of this name," Moon told reporters at the polling station set up in a high school in the capital where he went with his wife to vote. This election campaign is closely monitored by international public opinion given the growing tensions with North Korea and the economic crisis. Internal security has been a constant concern at all stages of the electoral campaign. Moon wants to increase dialogue with North Korea, while maintaining pressures and sanctions, in contrast to the policies of former leader Park who cut almost all ties. He therefore criticized the two previous conservative administrations because they did not prevent the development of North Korean armaments. On the other hand, North Korea has made a clear suggestion of who it would like to be the winner of these elections. A party daily editorial argued that the current North and South relationship was built by the conservative South Korean groups that have been in power for the past ten years and who "have maximized political and military rivalry within the same people" . A position in favor of Moon, who in the past was one of the architects of the so-called Sunshine Policy, when Pyongyang and Seoul were able to communicate and collaborate. A policy that stopped in 2008 when North Korea began experimenting with nuclear devices but had already received a hard blow in 2006 when South Korea stopped sending aid to the North. On the economic front, the program appears the same for all candidates, namely the need to protect the fragile recovery of the fourth most important production sector in Asia and to reduce the youth unemployment that is steadily growing. There were also many pledges to put a stop to the privileges of the South Korean political class and to reform the family conglomerates - chaebols - that dominate the domestic economy. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Seoul, presidential elections: By midday turnout over 50% East Asia South Korea

The nuclear threat, the economic crisis and the park's impeachment have resulted in a 10 percentage point vote rate higher than in 2012. The favorite candidate, Moon Jae-in, opens a dialogue with North Korea, which make a suggestion for his candidacy



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

10/03/2017 09:37:00 SOUTH KOREA

The Constitutional Court confirms the removal of President Park

"She has betrayed the trust of the people and the Constitution." Two pro-Park supporters, were killed during a demonstration in front of the Court. Elections in May.



31/10/2016 10:02:00 SOUTH KOREA

The "Rasputin of Korea" returns over President Park speech scandal

Choi Soon-sil, 60, has been a friend and confidant of the Park since her mother’s murder in 1974. Choi ‘s father was an ambiguous character, first a Buddhist monk, then Christian pastor, then a leader of a church he founded. Demonstrations in Seoul and Busan blaming Park of being a Choi “puppet”.



04/12/2012 SOUTH KOREA

Presidential election: Ahn tells supporters to "vote for Moon"

Former independent candidate makes first public appearance since pulling out, says he will build his "new politics" after the 19 December vote. Current President Lee Myung-bak hopes to see the election of conservative Park Geun-hye.



12/04/2012 SOUTH KOREA

Conservatives win elections and launch Park Geun-hye for presidency

Surprise as government formation, Saenuri, gets a majority of seats in the National Assembly and paves the way for their candidate, a Catholic, for president in December. A source tells AsiaNews: "Daughter of the Korean dictator, she experienced a long inner struggle, and a conversion."



19/10/2012 SOUTH KOREA

Presidential elections in Korea: If Park wins, we'll be going back centuries

A Catholic source tells AsiaNews about the political challenge leading to the December elections: "The dictators' daughter is like her father: granitic, but also very short-sighted. The best thing would be a tandem between the other two, both very interested in the common good."







