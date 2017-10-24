|
SOUTH KOREA - CHINA
Seoul and Beijing resume 'normal' relations
Relations had deteriorated due to installation of Thaad anti-missile system. Beijing had boycotted flights, tourism, South Korean retail products. The resumption of communications takes place on the eve of Trump's trip to Asia.
|
