31 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/31/2017, 09.16

    SOUTH KOREA - CHINA

    Seoul and Beijing resume 'normal' relations



    Relations had deteriorated due to installation of Thaad anti-missile system. Beijing had boycotted flights, tourism, South Korean retail products. The resumption of communications takes place on the eve of Trump's trip to Asia. 

    Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Seoul and Beijing have decided to resume normal relations and resume trade and cooperation. The announcement was made in a joint statement following a meeting between Seoul’s National Security  Chief Nam Gwan-pyo, and Kong Xuanyou from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

    The deal comes after almost a year of strained relations following the deployment of some batteries of the Thaad anti-missile system.

    In July 2016, faced with the threat of North Korean missiles, South Korea decided to install the US anti-missile defence system. But China declared its opposition because powerful Thaad radars can endanger its strategic security.

    Afraid of being spied upon, China has reacted with punitive measures to South Korean business by forbidding Chinese visits to South Korea boycotting South Korean chain stores in China, etc.

    The South Korean tourism, entertainment and retail industry, which is heavily dependent on Chinese customers, has been hit hard so that two chain stores in China, E-Mark and Lotte Mart have decided to leave the market Chinese.

    The two countries have not yet resolved the anti-missile dispute, but both have stated that they will respect the other's position in search of a solution.

    South Korea has confirmed that "the original purpose of deployment is not directed at a third nation" and China has noted "the position of the Korean party" and that it "agrees to engage in communications related to the Thaad ".

    The change in atmosphere has taken place since President Moon Jae-in, winner of last May's elections, curbed the complete installation of Thaad and continues to propose dialog, along with sanctions against Pyongyang, to avoid any armed clash. His position, together with sanctions and dialogue with North Korea, resembles that of the United States, which - above all with its president - threatens war and destructive actions.

    The announced agreement opens new high-level diplomatic meetings: Moon will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the margins of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), summit which will be held in Vietnam on November 10 and 11. By the end of the year, Moon will visit Beijing and Xi will visit Seoul in February at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

    The cooling of tensions between Beijing and Seoul takes place shortly before the first trip of US President Donald Trump to Asia. From November 3 to 14, he will touch Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Trump is expected to push Seoul and Tokyo to pledge to block the Pyongyang nuclear program and its missile threat.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    South Korea
    china
    northern korea
    jae-in moon
    xi jinping
    thaad anti-missile system
    donald trump
    kim jong-un
    nuclear program
    missiles
    united states of america











    See also

    05/09/2017 09:58:00 UN-KOREA
    UN Security Council on North Korea: War, Sanctions, Dialogue

    US Ambassador: Pyongyang is beggingg for a war. The patience of the US "is not without limits". For China and Russia call for efforts to curb rising tensions. Stop joint military exercises in exchange for dialogue with the North. Putin on the phone with Moon Jae-in. Trump proposes arms sales to South Korea.



    07/09/2017 10:24:00 CHINA-US-KOREA
    Xi Jinping and Trump in joint condemnation of Pyongyang nuclear test

    The nuclear test is "a provocative and destabilizing action", "dangerous to the world" and is not in Pyongyang's best interests. North Ambassador to the UN: The test is "a gift package to the US". Four more  Thaad anti-missile launchers installed, angering Beijing and Moscow.



    08/06/2017 09:43:00 KOREA
    Pyongyang launches new missiles. Moon blocks Thaad development

    The missiles launched today are not subject to the UN ban. They could hit "big ships". Further deployment of the US anti-missile system blocked for ecological reasons. Anti-Thaad protests in Seongju. Seoul is willing to continue intercultural relations with NGOs and charitable and religious organizations, but Pyongyang rejects them.



    07/08/2017 10:37:00 KOREA
    South Korean, US and Japanese foreign ministers meet in Manila to assess Pyongyang's position

    Proposed mediation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is backed by China and partly by the US. North Korean and South Korean foreign ministers have their first handshake since Moon took over. The UN resolution supports diplomacy in an attempt to ward off war. Moon and Trump talk by phone.



    04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
    Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.

    UN Security Council convokes  emergency meeting for this afternoon.  Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.