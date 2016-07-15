|
KOREA - UNITED STATES
Seoul and Washington in favour of missile shield opposed by Beijing, Moscow and the Korean Church
Mattis and South Korea’s acting president reiterated the need for the THAAD anti-missile system. For the Chinese, Trump is strengthening the US presence in Northeast Asia. Catholic Church is against turning the Korean peninsula into the focus of a new cold war.
16/04/2012 KOREA
Kim Jong-un speaks (for the first time), greets South Koreans
The young dictator speaks at the centennial celebration of his grandfather's birth. He follows up his "greetings to our compatriots in South Korea and across the world who dedicate themselves to reunification and the prosperity of the nations" with the usual militaristic propaganda, adding however that North Koreans will "never again tighten their belts".
29/02/2008 NORTH KOREA
Clapton invitation means Kim Jong-il has chosen his heir
Kim Jong-chul is the chosen one. First son from the Dear Leader’s fourth marriage, he is said to love the music of the American guitar player. Since last year he is deputy chairman of a leadership division of the Korean Workers' Party, the same post his father had before taking over.
15/04/2011 NORTH KOREA
Kim Jong-un staking succession on the ‘Day of the Sun’
Kim Jong-il’s third son is the heir designate to the throne of Pyongyang, but has not yet received the official investiture, which he desperately needs. After sponsoring real estate developments, he is betting his future on following in the footsteps of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, whose birthday today it is, in order to convince the people that he is different from his father and that he can save them from destruction.
13/10/2010 NORTH KOREA – CHINA
Beijing to protect Kim Jong-il’s first-born
Kim Jong-nam, the deal leader’s first son, fell from grade in 2001 and now lives in Macau. In recent days, he criticised the regime’s dynastic succession, causing the ire of his brother Kim Jong-un, official heir to North Korea’s dictator.
02/06/2009 KOREA
Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il’s youngest son is “appointed successor”
His candidacy is supported by the military, vital for a “smooth” transition of power. Experts explain that Pyongyang’s recent missile tests are linked to the succession. The appointment dates back to last August, when the “Dear Leader” suffered a stroke.
Trump's decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
India awards prize to Anuradha Koirala, a Nepali fighting women trafficking
Christopher Sharma
Trump's decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
29/01/2017 VATICAN
New child labour law "not enough" for Pakistani activists
Kamran Chaudhry
