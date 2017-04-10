|
KOREA
Seoul appeals to Pyongyang: allow 'separated families' to meet
Separated since the 1950-53 war, they are losing hope of meeting again before they die. Since 2000, 20 meetings have been held, the last in 2015. South Korea continues to keep the door open to dialogue. Observe agreements signed 10 years ago.
