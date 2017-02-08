|
|
» 02/15/2017, 09.39
KOREA
Seoul confirms murder of Kim Jong-nam
It is not yet clear whether the half-brother of the North Korean leader was killed with an injection or with poison sprayed in his face or with a cleaning cloth. The assassination reason: Kim Jong-un’s "delusional disorder". Pyongyang celebrates the birthday of the late Kim Jong-il, Kim father of the two.
16/04/2012 KOREA
Kim Jong-un speaks (for the first time), greets South Koreans
The young dictator speaks at the centennial celebration of his grandfather's birth. He follows up his "greetings to our compatriots in South Korea and across the world who dedicate themselves to reunification and the prosperity of the nations" with the usual militaristic propaganda, adding however that North Koreans will "never again tighten their belts".
12/03/2009 KOREA
Pyongyang: satellite launch “imminent”
The North’s communist regime reiterates its’ intention to push ahead with its spatial experiment. The launch should take place between April 4th and 8th. Seoul and Washington maintain it is a missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The US government threatens fresh sanctions at the UN Security Council. Kim Jong-un is not among the 687 new North Korean parliamentarians.
13/10/2010 NORTH KOREA – CHINA
Beijing to protect Kim Jong-il’s first-born
Kim Jong-nam, the deal leader’s first son, fell from grade in 2001 and now lives in Macau. In recent days, he criticised the regime’s dynastic succession, causing the ire of his brother Kim Jong-un, official heir to North Korea’s dictator.
29/02/2008 NORTH KOREA
Clapton invitation means Kim Jong-il has chosen his heir
Kim Jong-chul is the chosen one. First son from the Dear Leader’s fourth marriage, he is said to love the music of the American guitar player. Since last year he is deputy chairman of a leadership division of the Korean Workers' Party, the same post his father had before taking over.
27/09/2010 NORTH KOREA
Army appoints "third Kim" delegate to Congress
According to local sources, it is a decisive signal: tomorrow, Kim Jong-un will be designated as heir to the "Dear Leader" Kim Jong-il. But some also speak of a coming economic reform, which will be outlined by the dictator to the country’s leadership.
|
|
