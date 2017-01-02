|
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul warns Pyongyang: Another missile test will bring tougher sanctions
In his speech for the new year, Kim Jong-un has announced that an intercontinental missile capable, of hitting the US is almost ready.
See also
25/05/2006 SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang says no to train link with south, reasons unclear
Alleging tensions over West Sea territorial waters, North Korea decided at the last moment to cancel the test run of the new railway line that would have linked the country's north and south.
26/07/2007 NORTH KOREA - SOUTH KOREA
Dispute over sea boundaries scuttles talks
Pyongyang abandons negotiations, the highest level of military talks since the end of the Korean War, defining them “unfruitful”: sticking point the respective limits of territorial waters.
05/08/2005 SOUTH KOREA - NORTH KOREA
Reunification (and outsourcing), Korean-style
Seoul's KBS-TV and Pyongyang's Chosun Central TV sign co-production deal.
20/07/2006 NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA
Pyongyang stops family reunification meeting
The move has been interpreted as retaliation for the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution on missile test launches in the north. Seoul has announced its intention to seek to dialogue with the north through unofficial channels.
13/10/2006 SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA
Card. Cheong: "Let's wait patiently, nuclear crisis should be resolved peacefully"
The cardinal, archbishop of Seoul and apostolic administrator of Pyongyang, told AsiaNews the test had been announced but no one could confirm it. The chairman of the South Korean Caritas, Mgr Lazarus You, said blocking aid should not be an option. A Caritas Internationalis meeting will be held in Rome next week to decide how to proceed with the North.
|
