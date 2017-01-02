09 January 2017
    » 01/09/2017, 09.17

    SOUTH KOREA

    Seoul warns Pyongyang: Another missile test will bring tougher sanctions



    In his speech for the new year, Kim Jong-un has announced that an intercontinental missile capable, of hitting the US is almost ready.

     

    Seoul (AsiaNews) - The South Korean Defense Minister has announced that if North Korea carries out another intercontinental ballistic missile test (ICBM), it will incur more severe penalties.

    In addition, the Minister announced that in case of provocations by the North, the South Korean government will seek strong and austere redress.

    The warning refers to a statement by the North Korean foreign minister that Pyongyang was ready to conduct the missile test at a time and in a place decided by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Kim, in his speech at the beginning of this year, had already announced that the country is in the final stages of completing a prototype long-range missile with a reach of more than 13 thousand kilometers, capable, of hitting the US.
