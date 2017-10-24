|
|
» 10/31/2017, 09.44
SYRIA - KAZAKHSTAN
Seventh round of Astana talks: Syrian conflict, military and humanitarian issues
The two days of closed doors meetings began yesterday. With Raqqa taken from Isis, now the priority is reserved for the path of reconciliation and the peace process. The Syrian crisis can only be resolved "through a political process". On Nov. 28 new round of UN negotiations in Geneva.
See also
05/05/2017 09:27:00 SYRIA - UN
UN: Security zones in Syria an encouraging agreement, but it needs to be verified
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appreciates the commitment of Russia, Turkey and Iran to try to "end" the use of weapons. Four de-escalation areas. They will remain in force for at least six months. But the Syrian delegation and the rebels’ representatives in Astana refuse to sign. In Sochi Turkey and Russia relaunch bilateral cooperation.
04/05/2017 10:22:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Moscow: security zones and no-fly zones to strengthen ceasefire in Syria
Russian President Putin spoke with US President Trump and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. The aim is to facilitate the return of refugees and the delivery of aid to the population. It is also expected that foreign troops will be sent as observers. The rebels have suspended participation in Astana talks in protest of government air raids.
10/07/2017 10:45:00 SYRIA - UN
Geneva, New round of UN talks on Syria. The US-Russian brokered truce holds in the southwest
The seventh round of UN-mediated meetings opens today in the Swiss city. Pessimism prevails among delegations. Opposition Leader: "modest expectations". Washington and Moscow mediate a ceasefire in three southwestern provinces, allowing aid delivery.
05/07/2017 14:44:00 KAZAKHSTAN - SIRIA
Vicar of Aleppo: more optimism than uncertainty in Astana, favouring the return of the displaced
New round of government-opposition meetings in the Kazakhstan capital. The goal is to strengthen the safe areas. Archbishop Abou Khazen points out that every opportunity to meet is always "positive" even if the situation is "uncertain". Half a million displaced have returned to the lands of origin, 1300 towns pacified.
23/01/2017 17:41:00 KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
Syria peace talks start in Astana amid a "war of words" between government and rebels
For the first time, government delegates and representatives of armed groups meet. Rebels refuse to hold the first session “face-to-face” to protest the government’s failure to respect the truce. Syria’s chief negotiator calls the opposition’s attitude "provocative". Russia’s role and Turkey’s shift are key factors.
|
