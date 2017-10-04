|
|
» 10/11/2017, 12.21
INDIA
Sex with a child bride is rape, says Supreme Court
The sentence was pronounced today. The bench of Justices does not want to address into the aspect of marital rape. Child marriages are already forbidden by the law, but the tradition continues unchanged in the villages.
See also
08/04/2017 15:25:00 MALAYSIA
Malaysia parliament upholds child marriage
Proposal to ban the custom fails. For Shabudin Yahaya, girls as young as nine are “physically and spiritually” ready for marriage. Under Islamic law, children under 16 can marry, a practice used to avoid prosecution in rape cases.
13/06/2012 INDIA
Rajasthan: married off at 9, a 24-yr-old woman wants her marriage annulled
State High Court orders government to protect Shobha Choudhary and her family after village authorities threaten them. The young woman is finishing a university degree, whilst her husband is semi-illiterate. "I cannot accept such a marriage," she says. Child marriage in india is illegal but widespread.
02/03/2017 13:49:00 INDIA
Indian Supreme Court denies the abortion of a child with Down syndrome. Catholic physician: abortion is never the best choice
Judges state: "We have a life on our hands." The mother is 37 years old and 26 weeks pregnant. The anomaly of the fetus does not pose risks to the health of pregnant women. Dr. Carvalho: "When you discover problems with prenatal diagnosis, the predominant trend is abortion."
21/09/2013 PAKISTAN
Lahore , Christians and Muslims protest against sexual violence against children
Protests organized by Cecil Chaudhry & Iris Foundation, an independent NGO inspired by the memory of the Pakistani Catholic leader, who died in 2012. They demand justice for a five year old girl, kidnapped and abused several times , and for all the victims of violence.
28/04/2017 19:08:00 INDONESIA
Indonesian women slam child marriage, sexual violence, and pollution as sinful
National conference of female religious scholars issues three fatwas. Child marriage is against Islamic law. Marriage age for women should be raised from 16 to 18. Every year, 340,000 girls are married. Sexual violence should also be banned, even in marriage. In Indonesia, 16,217 cases were reported in 2016. Environmental destruction for economic development should also be illegal.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®