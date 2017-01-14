20 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  •    - Kazakhstan
  •    - Kyrgyzstan
  •    - Tajikistan
  •    - Turkmenistan
  •    - Uzbekistan
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/20/2017, 17.53

    UZBEKISTAN

    Shavkat Mirzyaev changes course, appoints new government officials



    After the death of President Islam Karimov, the new leader picks his new team to build a strong cabinet, seemingly more moderate than previous ones.

    Tashkent (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Uzbekistan’s new president, Shavkat Mirzyaev, who was elected on 14 December 14 last year with 88.61 per cent of the vote, has started to name his cabinet, bringing back many of his former colleagues.

    After the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, the new head of state seems determined to reshuffle the cabinet whilst avoiding political and administrative disruptions.

    Mirziyaev’s first new high-level appointment is Abdulla Aripov as prime minister. The latter was deputy prime minister for ten years before he fell out of Karimov’s good graces in 2012 and was sacked over allegations of corruption.

    The outgoing deputy prime minister, Rustam Azimov – who enjoyed close personal relations with the late Islam Karimov, and was well known inside and outside Uzbekistan – did not get the post of prime minister as some expected.

    Azimov, who also lost his job as minister of finance, was given the post of deputy prime minister for macroeconomic development and foreign investments.

    After gaining independence from the USSR in 1991, Uzbekistan began a process of privatisation that was slower and less aggressive than in neighbouring Kazakhstan.

    Unlike the latter, Uzbekistan has had fewer oligarchs. One of them is Salim Abduvaliev, known in Uzbekistani as ‘Salimboy’ (Salim the rich), his proven ability to influence the decisions of government officials viewed with disapproval by politicians.

    Now, under Mirzyaev, "Salimboy" will become deputy president of the National Olympic Committee.

    Uzbekistan’s security structure is undergoing changes at the top as well. The new president has asked several former ministers to join the new government.

    One of them is Zokirjon Almatov, Interior minister during 1991–2005, who will now head a newly established commission to fight corruption.

    Bakhodir Marlyubov, who replaced Almatov as Interior ministry between 2006 and 2013, will now head the ministry’s academy.

    Mirzyaev, who earlier this month criticised all top departments officials for their ineffectiveness, plans a series of internal reforms.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    uzbekistan
    mirzyaev
    almatov
    karimov
    azimov
    prime minister
    president











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.