|
|
» 12/27/2016, 10.22
UNITED STATES - JAPAN
Shinzo Abe lands in Hawaii: Today he will visit Pearl Harbor
Barack Obama will accompany him to the place of the attack. The Japanese Prime Minister will pray for the dead but will not apologize It is the first time that leaders of both countries visit the memorial together.
See also
28/04/2016 09:59:00 JAPAN - USA
Obama "ready to go" Hiroshima. But no apology for the atomic bombs
Several Japanese and US government sources confirm that the American president intends to visit the city, devastated by US hydrogen bombs in 1945. Shinzo Abe will accompany the US leader, and said that they will not seek apology for victims of 'nuclear holocaust.
22/02/2013 JAPAN - US - CHINA
Shinzo Abe to boost US alliance (against China)
Japan's hawkish leader meets Barack Obama, warns Beijing that it would not get nowhere with threats. He also slams China for teaching hatred of Japan, finding some support among Chinese bloggers.
27/05/2016 17:52:00 JAPAN
Obama in Hiroshima: after “death fell from the sky”, a world without nuclear weapons
The first sitting US president to visit a city devastated by a US atomic bomb embraced a survivor and remembered the innocent who died. The US leader offered not apologies but called for a “moral awakening”. He also praised “one of the greatest alliances in the world between the United States and Japan.”
07/04/2009 TURKEY – UNITED STATES
In Turkey Obama turns the page but does not dispel every doubt
During his visit US president signals his support for Turkish membership in the European Union, the dialogue of civilisations and better relations with Islam. Armenian and Kurdish issues are put on the backburner. Some protests take place and some criticism is voiced.
23/05/2016 13:26:00 JAPAN – UNITED STATES
For Bishop of Niigata, Obama should listen to the voices of Hiroshima survivors
The US president and the world must understand that when we talk about an atomic holocaust we are not talking about numbers, but human lives, stories, and tears. The president should be praised for his commitment to disarmament, but “Out of respect for human life and human dignity granted to us by the Creator, we should aim for a nuclear weapon-free world”.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANChinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity
For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.
VATICAN - CHINAThe Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
TOP10
20/12/2016 VATICAN - CHINA
22/12/2016 VATICAN " CHINA
23/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
20/12/2016 YEMEN " SAUDI ARABIA " UNITED KINGDOM
21/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MYANMAR
26/12/2016 VATICAN
20/12/2016 VATICAN " GERMANY " RUSSIA
20/12/2016 INDONESIA
Indonesia’s police chief says fatwa against Santa Claus is illegal
Mathias Hariyadi
21/12/2016 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®