» 07/14/2017, 09.49
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Shootout in Jerusalem: Three Palestinians killed and three Israelis injured
The three Palestinian assailants opened fire at 7 am, injuring the three Israeli policemen. The attackers, whose identities are still unknown, were shot dead..
|
