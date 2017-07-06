|
PHILIPPINES
Silsilah for a future of peace in Mindanao, against “the path of hatred and conflict”
The “victims are not only Christians but also, and especially, Muslims,” the movement says. “The reality is that there are external groups and centres of power who are interested to divide us.” It wants to promote “a new form of dialogue based on a love that goes beyond the limit of tolerance." It calls for a “radicalism with love to have radical changes in our society".
18/07/2009 PHILIPPINES
Muslims condemn attacks in Mindanao and pray for the victims
A Group of Muslim Organizations calls for transparent government investigations into the attacks of early July that hit the island. The aim is to avoid speculation that could undermine dialogue with Christians.
02/12/2008 PHILIPPINES
Philippines, foreign affairs undersecretary appointed to dialogue with MILF
Rafael Seguis, with a long diplomatic career behind him, will be in charge of resuming peace negotiations with the rebels of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Relations were broken off last September 3, following the failure to sign the Memorandum of Agreement. During the week for peace in Mindanao, Christian and Muslim leaders are visiting churches and mosques.
13/09/2004 PHILIPPINES
Silsilah, 20 years of dialogue for peace
03/11/2008 VATICAN - ISLAM
Christians and Muslims: resuming dialogue, thanks to the pope
For two days, from November 4-6, Islamic and Catholic experts are meeting at the Vatican, after years of chilly relations due to the growth of fundamentalism. Everything has now resumed, thanks to the address of Benedict XVI in Regensburg, where he affirmed that religion embraces reason and excludes violence. The most urgent theme: religious freedom, so that every community may be guaranteed the right to proclaim and spread its faith.
20/09/2006 PHILIPPINES ISLAM
Sincere faith and dialogue are the only ways to peace between Christians and Muslims
From Zamboanga, where he heads the Muslim-Christian Silsilah Dialogue Movement, a PIME missionary sends AsiaNews his thoughts about the recent criticism in the Muslim world directed at the Pope's Regensburg speech. He urges everyone to bring God back into their everyday life.
|
